Merge Coffee Company will introduce a new roast to the community of coffee lovers and hold a free tasting event at its North location — 821 Mt. Clinton Pike — from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 8.
"We do a lot of flavor development and [a lot of] different roast profiles," Charles Matthews, Merge Coffee Company co-owner, explained, "but we really feel like this one vibes well with summer and wanted to make an occasion out of it so that people can come, get a free taste and enjoy the things that we are enjoying."
The coffee company offers five house blends with the release of "Luminary" being the sixth. Each bag starts with green coffee beans directly from farms in Honduras that are roasted on site at Merge's lab in downtown Harrisonburg.
"Luminary" is a blend of two different coffees — light and dark roast beans that pays tribute to its Honduran heritage by combining tradition with innovation. According to Matthews, it is rare for a roastery to blend light and dark roasts together, but going out on such a limb has produced delicious results.
More specifically, the blend is a combination of La Esmeralda and Santa Lucia Honduras varieties of coffee that balances the bright acidity and vibrant berry notes of La Esmeralda with the deep, velvety tones of Santa Lucia Honduras' bakers chocolate, Matthews said. The result is a symphony of flavors that will elevate the coffee drinkers' experience to new heights, Matthews said.
Matthews came to the Shenandoah Valley with coffee on the brain — and the desire to open a cafe near a vibrant student populous. In addition to being one of the several passionate co-owners of Merge, Matthews and his wife operate Bridgewater Coffee where they have raised their family.
"When I was younger," recalled Matthews, "I traveled across the world. From the Middle East to South America and from the Pacific Islands to Europe, coffee was pretty much everywhere [and I saw that] it's a good tool to bring people and culture together. I love world culture. And I love staying connected, and coffee is what keeps me out there."
Merge Coffee currently has three locations: its flagship shop near the campus of Eastern Mennonite University, its roasting lab downtown and its recently added outpost location inside the Union building at James Madison University. What started as a mission — circa 2017 — to make coffee that was on par with two families' taste is now a full blown roasting business that serves 75 wholesale accounts from Harlem, New York to Rural Retreat.
Education is also a huge part of what Merge stands for and hosting tasting events like the release for "Luminary" will be one more way to celebrate how coffee does more than just caffeinate a community.
