Harrisonburg-based metal band Earthling will perform at the Golden Pony restaurant in downtown Harrisonburg next Wednesday. Two other bands will also be performing.
Earthling has been performing since 2009, according to their website. Their most recent release, the LP “Spinning in the Void,” released in 2017. The band members are also members of other local acts such as Valkyrie and Crab Action, according to Paul Somers, owner of the Golden Pony.
Tickets will be available at the door. Doors will open at 7 p.m., with the show starting at 8 p.m. The event will be standing room only.
For more information, visit https://www.goldenponyva.com/events-list/2023/6/28/earthling-wblame-game-amp-shtstorm
