PENN LAIRD — Mauricio Forzán, Community Affairs Coordinator for the Mexican Consulate in Washington, D.C. has recently been visiting students of Mexican descent around Rockingham County.
Forzán is inviting students to participate in “XXVII Concurso de Dibujo Infantil 2023," a nationwide visual art contest facilitated by the Institute for Mexicans Abroad and the consulate, with the winners' work being displayed around the world.
Last Thursday's visit was to Spanish-speaking students, both English learning and bilingual, at Spotswood High School. It was facilitated by Rockingham County Schools English Learners and World Languages Supervisor Alicia Corral-Clark, who supports students of over 50 languages across the county. Corral-Clark explained the importance of the students having knowledge of the consulate services, both for themselves and their families.
Students attended the meeting with Forzán from a variety of classes, and the special guest speaker was introduced by two bilingual tenth-grade students Ashley Romero and Jennifer Alonso Simon.
Forzán combined an invitation to take part in the art contest with a wealth of information about the cultural contributions and history of Mexico along with the work of the consulate including documentation assistance, health programs, protection and education programs for Mexican citizens and their dependents in the United States. The Mexican consulate has fifty-three offices around the United States, with the D.C. consulate supporting over 300,000 Mexicans across the district, Maryland, West Virginia and Virginia.
Forzán was joined in the presentation by consulate intern Elian Muniz who gave a firsthand account to students about both educational and employment opportunities with the consulate and his experience of working as an intern for the office.
Each year the art contest takes on a different theme, with this year being the ecology of Mexico’s oceans, with the Spanish prompt “Especies oceanos y mares de Mexico;" inviting students to research, discover and then draw something that inspires them about the species inhabiting the waters of the country, some of which are endangered.
Young people between ages 6 and 14 of Mexican descent are invited to take part by creating a piece of artwork inspired by the prompt on an A3 card using acrylics, pencil, watercolor, crayon or any other medium of choice. After the closing date of June 30, judges will choose fourteen winners and thirty-six honorable mentions from thousands of submissions.
Forzán explained to students that the winners of the contest will have their work displayed around the world by the Mexican Consulate, as well as being printed in a calendar. Other prizes included art supplies and a display in a gallery space in Mexico.
For more information about the art contest, visit consulmex.sre.gob.mx/eaglepass/index.php/comunidades1/dibu2023, online. Registration for entries closes Friday, June 30th.
