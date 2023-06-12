PORT REPUBLIC — Situated in the midst of historic battlefields and rolling farmland is a pleasant little country store that provides its neighbors with coffee, sandwiches, groceries and — most importantly — a place to gather.
The last time the DN-R touched on Mill Creek Country Store, it was no more than a concern in county officials' eyes. That was nearly five years ago, when a special use permit for construction was approved, but the modern history of the property goes back a bit further than that.
Martha Curt first started scheming up a little country store 10 years ago after visiting Cross Keys Antiques — which was owned by an older gentleman named Jack Woodyard at the time.
"He ran an antique shop here for 25 years," Curt said. "I came up here one day while he was tinkering, and I asked him whether he would ever sell this place — to which he declined."
After some consideration, Woodyard made a deal with Curt that enabled Curt to buy the barn from Woodyard just so long as Woodyard could keep lifetime rights to the place.
Woodyard passed away years later, and Curt gained complete ownership of the property and the former antique shop. She spent the next two years renovating the structure. There was no electricity, no water, termite damage and enough manure residue and cobwebs to give away its former life as a barn.
Under Curt's instruction, the contractor saved as much of the original barn wood as possible and used it to frame the doors and panel the walls of the renovated space. The hay loft was transformed into an art gallery and the beautiful wooden beams — which provide stability to the entire place — were restored to their former elegance.
"We had to start from the foundation and work our way up," Curt recalled.
Curt was a stay-at-home mom to four boys, but she eventually had an empty nest on her hands. She decided that running a country store would be the perfect way to spend her time even though she had never done anything like it before.
"I thought it would be fun to have a community meeting place," Curt said. "A place where people could come by to get a snack, get a drink and just hang out. And that's what people have done."
Curt explained that a majority of her customers are local — so local that they tell her the street they live on rather than give the name of a town. A group of gentleman meets at the store every week for a coffee social, and Curt frequently hosts ladies who are out to lunch with one another. Several visitors have been people who hunker down by the fireplace with their laptops and sit to work for hours.
"It's becoming a stopping point for quite a few members of the community," stated Curt.
Mill Creek Country Store officially opened in December 2021 and has been making improvements little by little ever since.
Curt has partnered with local craftsman to sell handmade goods as well as her own curated collection of antiques. The hay loft art gallery features a different artist each month and is in such popular demand that Curt has the space fully booked for the rest of the year. There is a full service deli that makes fresh sandwiches and behind the counter are cubbies that Curt made herself filled with basic items one could find at any convenience store.
One of the most sincere additions to the store is a chalkboard that sits on the porch, which gets updated each day with a new "criteria" for folks to earn a free cup of coffee. Last week — as many schools were celebrating their final days — different education departments were able to stop by and grab a cup to go.
"The best part [of running this business] is the people," Curt expressed. "I love the people."
Mill Creek Country Store — located at 7061 Trimble Road — is open Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
An outdoor summer farmer's market kicked off on June 3 and will take place on the grounds of the country store every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Currently, there are 10-12 vendors who set up each week, but Curt has the capacity to host many more. There is no charge for set-up, no seasonal commitment and the only requirement is that the vendor only sells items they have made or grown themselves — which according to Curt, makes Mill Creek's market the perfect outlet for new businesses.
Devon Fitzgerald is the respective store manager, but Curt dedicates hours of her time to running what she calls "her store" — and rightly so.
Some might look at a place like Mill Creek and see plenty of potential for growth, but Curt has no plans to build anything larger than what she already has.
"[My hopes for the future of this place] is simply to have everyone know about it," Curt said. "I don't want to expand — ever. This little store will continue to be a place where people can come and feel safe and relax."
Historically, the country store served as a social center for rural communities often separated by geographical barriers. While the country stores of old no longer hold that same value, Mill Creek Country Store is providing modern conveniences with a touch of nostalgia to the people of Port Republic and anyone who just happens to be passing through.
