With the start of July came the beginning of the new fiscal year for Virginia — all without new budget amendments from the General Assembly, leaving millions in limbo for the Valley.
Sen. Emmett Hanger (R), who’s been in the negotiation room, said the budget talks have been frustrating.
“We should have finished the budget back in February,” Hanger said.
Different politicians have given differing accounts of how the budget negotiations fizzled out.
Virginia Mercury reported that Del. Barry Knight (R), the chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, said senators had agreed to terms of a deal but wanted to wait until after June primaries to pass it. After the primaries, Knight said, the Senators backed out of the deal.
Hanger said there was a misunderstanding between negotiators on a possible deal with spending and tax cuts. Some were unwilling to pass the budget prior to the primaries, Hanger said, but last Monday the state lawmakers were back in Richmond and had made some progress.
“The next morning, we were making offers back and forth,” Hanger said. “Essentially, the House took the position that we should be going with the deal that they thought they had back in February, which obviously didn't work then, so it's not working now.”
The issue at odds? Tax cuts, Hanger said. The House proposed permanent tax cuts while the Senate was in favor of tax rebates as one time expenditures because this year’s budget surplus was largely due to COVID-19 funds from the federal government.
Hanger said on Tuesday they agreed to roughly $900 million in tax cuts and rebates, focusing on the rebates.
“The House decided if we weren't going to go with their plan, they were just gonna leave town and they did. So that ended the conversation then,” Hanger said. “But I view it as totally unacceptable for us to abandon our negotiations, we need to get back to the table and work it out.”
Without the budget amendments, the state will continue to operate, but Hanger said passing the budget will be “a little more complicated,” than it normally is when a budget is delivered on time. Additionally, Hanger said the existing budget isn’t satisfactory.
“It was built, you know, a year and a half ago, based on what we knew then. We built a lot of additional expenditures, policy changes, into the current budget, some of them dealing with education, some with mental health services, behavioral health services, a lot of different areas, which will not get allocated and those programs won't be able to move forward unless we revise the budget,” Hanger said.
For Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, the lack of budget leaves millions of dollars hung up as the new fiscal year starts. Much of this focus has been on public education — a lack of state budget leaves teacher pay increases and a support cap removal on the table.
Harrisonburg City Public Schools Superintendent Michael Richards said in an email that he was “disappointed but not surprised” about the lack of a budget prior to the start of the fiscal year. Larry Shifflett, the new superintendent of Rockingham County Public Schools, said “there’s definitely a sense of frustration.”
“But that's, I guess, part of the political nature of things,” Shifflett said. “And so hopefully, they are able to get some of their differences reconciled and figure something out in the coming days.”
Both Richards and Shifflett said any additional funds from the state would require some work from county and city governments on how to allocate the money.
There’s a large portion of the budget aimed at mental and behavioral health funds in the budget as well. In December, Gov. Glenn Youngkin proposed investing $230 million in the mental and behavioral health system across the state.
The Washington Post reported that Republican leaders said Youngkin would call a special session to force legislators to pass the budget, but it’s unclear if he’ll actually do so.
Hanger said the negotiations have largely been characterized as partisan — both by the press and by Youngkin. What it really boils down to instead, Hanger said, was disagreements between the House and the Senate.
“It was very much bipartisan,” Hanger said. “Right now we need to recognize that and recognize that there are valid points on both sides of the debate and get it done.”
Regardless of how negotiations paned out prior to July 1, Hanger remains optimistic about eventually getting the budget through.
“We should not have allowed this to happen. But we're going to take care of it,” Hanger said. “We can't allow the extreme polarization of parties and political egos to get in the way of properly running state government. And so it's our responsibility to come up with a balanced budget in a timely manner. We've already violated that to a certain extent, so we need to just do our jobs.”
