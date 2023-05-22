BERRYVILLE — Millwood residents want to come up with their own ideas for improving pedestrian safety and traffic flow in the unincorporated village.
"We're not convinced" that the Virginia Department of Transportation's recommendations are appropriate, said Jean Lee, president of the private Millwood Community Association.
Speaking to the Clarke County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Lee added that "we feel more work needs to be done" on the project.
The board is giving them the opportunity to do it.
Supervisors repeatedly have heard complaints from village residents and business people about traffic problems, including speeding and short sight distances on narrow roads, particularly Route 723 Millwood Road (Route 723) and Bishop Meade Road (Route 255).
VDOT has put forth various suggestions to try and resolve the problems. Among them are seeking more law enforcement patrols, installing a larger stop sign at one of the approaches to the roads' intersection and/or stop signs with blinking lights to catch drivers’ attention, moving a crosswalk on Millwood Road, and posting “pedestrian crossing” signs — perhaps with flashing lights — and installing curbs near the signs to keep vehicles from hitting them.
Lee said Millwood residents aren't opposed to those suggestions.But "they're very limited," she told The Winchester Star, and "we think there could be better solutions."
Millwood is a quaint, picturesque community in southeastern Clarke County. Six properties there are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. They include the Burwell-Morgan Mill, Carter Hall, Long Branch Plantation, Old Chapel and River House. All date to the late 1700s or early 1800s.
The register also lists the Millwood Commercial Historic District. It has more than 10 structures contributing to the village's historical character, including ones now used as a post office and gourmet food store/restaurant.
According to its website, the Millwood Community Association is concerned with public safety matters as well as environmental issues affecting residents' health and well-being; protecting the village's historical character and keeping residents, organizations and businesses informed of common interests.
"Millwood's claim to fame is its historical character," said Alex Lee, another member of the association. For that reason, its residents want to make sure that any pedestrian and traffic safety measures eventually pursued don't detract from that character.
The Lees, who aren't related, are co-chairs of the association's Traffic Calming Study Committee.
They hope to be able to meet with private transportation consultants to get ideas beyond what VDOT proposed, Jean Lee said.
Any future ideas "will have to be run by the county and VDOT (for consideration) at a later date," said County Administrator Chris Boies.
VDOT owns and maintains the roads in Millwood. And, the county and state must work together to find ways to fund improvements, officials have said.
This story originally ran in The Winchester Star.
