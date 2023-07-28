The Downtown Harrisonburg Miniature Society added three new installations in June. Each takes the form of a miniature business. Together they make up a self-guided walk that takes visitors across downtown.
The walking tour and three new installations, “Fae Plus Mart,” “Sequel Shack” and “Miniscule Caverns” were launched at HDR’s Best.Weekend.Ever festival in June.
“[We] were thrilled by the positive response we got on social media,” said Emily Winter, HDR’s director of marketing.
The project was selected by the community, and a product of Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance’s Committee of Joy, which is led by HDR Board Member Jen Sodikoff. The project was championed by committee member Alex Dorney, according to Winter.
Dorney said he joined the committee and “just started working on it,” adding to installations already around downtown. He added that, while he built them himself, he had help with names and concepts for the new installations.
“Hopefully it’s something that we could keep going and have even more and build up the number of them so they could be all connected,” said Dorney. “We’ve been having fun with it.”
Dorney also plans to add to the project in the future.
“I’m currently working on some, like, the idea phase right now,” said Dorney. “Because I did these, I’m well equipped to do other ones a lot quicker ... It’s figured out.”
Dorney said he hopes to have some new ideas ready to pitch in the near future, with some projects ready in the next few months.
