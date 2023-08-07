At around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, several units of the Harrisonburg Fire Department were dispatched to the Spotswood Mobile Home Park in Harrisonburg for a report of a structure fire.
The fire occured in a single-wide trailer in the complex and is believed to have originated in the oven, according to Matt Tobia, chief of Harrisonburg Fire Department. The scene was clearing up around 9 a.m.
Two children were sent to Sentara RMH for evaluation of smoke inhalation, with non life-threatening injuries.
When crews first arrived on location, they found smoke coming from a single-wide mobile home, said Matt Tobia, chief of Harrisonburg Fire Department.
The crews determined there was an oven fire inside the mobile home, which was occupied by eight total individuals, Tobia said.
Tobia said the oven fire was contained, but it filled the mobile home with smoke.
The fire was under control and there were fire investigators on scene at about 8:55 a.m., according to Tobia.
“Preliminary investigation appears that this was an accidental fire that originated inside the oven,” Tobia said.
The trailer had working smoke detectors, Tobia said.
