Montezuma Ruritans Turn Barbecue Pit Into Rest Stop For Fair Volunteers

With the Rockingham County Fair just weeks away, members of the Montezuma Ruritan Club have been putting the finishing touches on a brand new building dedicated to serving the more than 600 volunteers that make the main event of the summer such a success.
After several months of donated time and materials from the Montezuma Ruritans, the old chicken barbecue pit — which was moved to its current location in 1980 from the original site of the fairgrounds — has been remodeled into an enclosed room with concrete floors and a plumbed sink beside a covered area for picnic tables.
It will serve as a more permanent place to feed volunteers after a long days work.
Gary “Skeeter” Smith and his wife have been feeding those volunteers for the past six years from their camper and a pop-up tent that never failed to have to be held down during passing thunderstorms. It was Smith who had the vision to upgrade the hospitality tent to something a little bit stronger but it was the Montezuma Ruritans who took heart to the idea of converting the barbecue pit and turned it into something special.
“I’m proud to be part of both organizations,” Smith said, “and I saw early on that there’s a lot of good, giving people out here in the community.”
Ron Shickel — one of the Ruritans that had a hand in the renovations — explained that this project provided the Montezuma Ruritans with a way to support the fair without the manpower needed to run a food booth throughout the week like several other area Ruritan groups do.
“[The Ruritans] heard what Skeeter and Susan were doing,” Shickel said, “and we thought that was commendable. The fair is great for our youth and great for our community, so we stepped up last year and made a donation to provide one of the meals for the volunteers — it was 150 that night.”
Rebecca Holloway — who is the general manager of Rockingham County Fairgrounds — explained that providing dinner for each volunteer is the fair’s way of thanking them for their service. Volunteers spend all day running each of the exhibit departments, driving courtesy carts, directing traffic, answering phone calls in the office and a whole lot more.
The meals give people a chance to get off their feet and enjoy a home-cooked meal and also create a sense of camaraderie between volunteers and an excitement for the next day’s fair activities, Shickel mentioned.
According to Shickel, fellow member Dave Skelton took to the project with passion — serving as foreman for the crew of retired contractors — and now the volunteer headquarters even features a sliding barn door built by Skelton himself from pieces he found and cleaned up off of his own farm.
“It wouldn’t have been done without them,” Holloway remarked. “It was a small group of volunteers that built it for a large group of volunteers and so this structure gives recognition to all the volunteers that make the Rockingham County Fair possible.”
Local businesses that also contributed to the project included R.S. Monger and Sons, Valley Wide Customs, Rhodes Excavating, Martins Native Lumber, Steve Johnson Air Tight Windows and Doors, William Skelton Construction and Agriteer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.