VERONA — As part of this year’s Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, a total of 115,019 pounds — enough to provide approximately 95,849 meals — were collected in this year’s drive, according to a press release.
The Stamp Out Hunger campaign is the nation’s largest one-day food collection effort, hosted by the National Association of Letter Carriers, the press release stated.
This year’s event took place on Saturday, May 13, where neighbors across the Food Bank’s 25-county service area left donated food items at their mailboxes that were then picked up by letter carriers throughout the day. The Food Bank welcomed volunteers at local Post Offices across the region to help sort food items and drop off donations to the organization’s four branches, the press release explained.
The total pounds from participating locations are below:
Charlottesville: 10,550 pounds
Lynchburg: 29,279 pounds
Harrisonburg: 7,598 pounds
Northern Shenandoah Valley: 20,693 pounds
Staunton: 8,678 pounds
Shenandoah Valley: 32,370 pounds
Waynesboro: 5,851 pounds
“The generosity and coordination behind Stamp Out Hunger are simply astounding — thank you to the letter carriers, volunteers, and all those who donated food for making this year’s event such a success,” said Michael McKee, CEO of the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. “Stamp Out Hunger comes at a critical time for families and children who are at home during the summer months, and we are thankful to have a fresh supply of food donations to help keep our pantries stocked.”
In the summer months, the Food Bank typically sees a decline in community food donations and increase in demand, especially with kids home from school. Stamp Out Hunger helps bolster food supplies ahead of the season, putting the Food Bank and its pantry network in a better position to support individuals and families experiencing hunger, the press release stated.
To learn more about how you can support the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, visit https://www.brafb.org/.
