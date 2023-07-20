The annual Shenandoah Valley postcard show and sale is returning to Harrisonburg for its 35th year.
The show will take place at 2061-F Evelyn Byrd Avenue on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Fifteen dealers from several different states will be set up to collectively sell over 1 million postcards ranging 25 cents and up. Admission to the show is three dollars per person and re-entry is free. There are only four postcard shows in the state of Virginia and Jeff Bradfield — owner of Rolling Hills Antique Mall — runs two of them.
According to Bradfield, picture postcards were first printed in 1898 and had their hay-day until the telephone became the widespread form of correspondence around the year 1915.
Bradfield has been collecting postcards himself for more than 40 years and has boxes upon boxes of postcards — nearly 250,000 — organized by category that are for sale outside of his personal collection. He pointed to the first card in a blue binder that was a scene from Dayton dating back to 1911. What makes collecting postcards unique is their distinct capability of telling family stories and the history of a community. Bradfield noted that he has people at least twice a year come into his store and find a card that was signed by a distant relative.
Some people collect by publishers while others collect by places. Either way, the Shenandoah Valley postcard show is the place to go to find unique pieces of the past, Bradfield said.
