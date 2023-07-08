Harrisonburg Police Department is seeking help finding the driver of a white SUV, who is a suspect in a hit and run involving a two-month-old.
A family walked in the crosswalk across Virginia Avenue near 3rd Street at 5:08 p.m. Saturday evening, June 8.
The driver of the SUV struck the family, that consisted of a mother, father and a two-month-old in a stroller.
The mother suffered minor injuries and the family was transported to Sentara RMH, according to HPD.
The white SUV fled the scene of the accident, according to HPD.
The suspect vehicle was last seen leaving the city headed north on Route 11.
HPD and HFD responded to the scene.
HPD continues to investigate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.