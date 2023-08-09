MT. CRAWFORD — The New Beginnings Montessori School is holding a kids activity showcase this Saturday, giving families a chance to explore opportunities for children in the area.
Crystal Yoder, director and owner of New Beginnings, said the school is hosting the community event to have local businesses showcase what they do for the community. Several different organizations are attending the event, Yoder said, including Snapology of Harrisonburg, JB Farms, Explore More Discovery Museum and the Mashita food truck.
Businesses will be showing off things like jewelry making, face painting, summer camps and other activities for children.
Working with Snapology at New Beginnings inspired the event, Yoder said. Prior to working with the business, she didn’t know what they did. The event is open for all ages and anyone who wants to know more about different activities and businesses in the area.
“It kind of sparked an idea,” Yoder said. “I bet parents in the community don’t really know what’s out there for their children.”
Yoder said the event was also a showcase of New Beginnings because the school recently expanded.
The activity showcase runs from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 12 at 7021 Arch Drive, Mount Crawford.
