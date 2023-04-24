A Shenandoah County man pleaded guilty Wednesday to committing crimes related to a string of mailbox thefts in 2021.
Jeff Paul Pultz, 40, of Mount Jackson, appeared in Shenandoah County Circuit Court on Wednesday where he faced multiple charges including financial fraud and identity theft. The court had scheduled a jury trial for this week. Pultz pleaded guilty to most of his charges per an agreement reached between Commonwealth’s Attorney Amanda Wiseley and his counsel, Paula de Man.
The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office and the Mount Jackson Police Department accused Pultz of taking mail from two residents and stealing the victims’ identities to commit fraud and theft.
Judge Kevin Black accepted the agreement and imposed the following punishments:
• 12 months in jail, with all time suspended, for each of four counts of cruelty to animals
• Three years, all time suspended, for receiving goods by fraud.
• Five years with four years suspended for obtaining money by false pretenses.
• Three years, all time suspended, for identity theft resulting in a financial loss of greater than $1,000.
• Three years, all time suspended, for eluding law enforcement.
• 12 months, all time suspended, for each of two counts of petty larceny.
Black scheduled a hearing for June 7 to determine how much Pultz may owe in restitution to the victims.
Pultz received credit for time served while in custody at the Rappahannock Shenandoah Warren Regional Jail since his booking Sept. 28, 2021. Pultz was released from jail Thursday afternoon, online records show.
The judge granted Wiseley’s requests to dismiss Pultz’ remaining charges of credit card fraud, use of a computer to invade privacy and gather identifying information, animal cruelty and three counts of petty larceny.
Authorities charged Pultz in Shenandoah County General District Court initially with 29 counts of petit larceny, 28 counts of identity theft to defraud less than $1,000, 10 counts of animal cruelty, five counts of inadequate animal care by an owner, 12 counts of other financial fraud and theft charges. Authorities also had charged one count of making a false report to police, eluding and not having a driver’s license.
Anson Jasper, 39, of Buena Vista, lived with Pultz at the time authorities allege the offenses occurred. Authorities arrested Jasper on Aug. 24, 2021, and charged him with 95 counts of similar offenses. Jasper was released from the jail a week later. A grand jury indicted Jasper on a fraction of the original charges on Aug. 10, 2022. Jasper remains free on bond. The court scheduled Jasper’s next appearance for April 26.
The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office and the Mount Jackson Police Department accuse Pultz and Jasper of stealing checks out of mailboxes. Law enforcement officers found mail from 28 people in Pultz’ and Jasper’s home, court documents state.
A criminal complaint against Pultz states that a person reported $38,601 had been withdrawn from an account. Pultz had the alleged victim’s Social Security number, address and date of birth by taking the person’s mail and used the information to obtain several accounts and credit cards in the victim’s name, the complaint states. Pultz also used a debit card in the victim’s name to withdraw money from that person’s savings account, according to the complaint.
Another complaint against Pultz states a second victim reported her information was used to access her bank account and life insurance.
A Mount Jackson Police Department investigator received forged documents from an insurance company for the transfer of money to a bank account belonging to the same person who reported the $38,000 withdrawal, according to the complaint.
Pultz sought the transfer of $10,000 to the Wells Fargo account, the complaint involving the second victim states. Both companies caught and stopped the transaction, the complaint states.
Town and county authorities executed a search warrant at the defendants’ residence on Aug. 13, 2021, and a deputy sheriff seized a cat and nine chihuahuas, found lying on a floor covered in feces, according to a criminal complaint. Several dogs had fleas and missing patches of fur, the complaint states. The animals were taken to a hospital and one dog was euthanized due to its injuries, the sheriff’s office has stated. As a result of the search, the defendants were charged with animal cruelty and failing to provide adequate care.
Pultz’ eluding charge stems from not stopping his vehicle for an officer seeking to arrest him on outstanding warrants on Sept. 16, 2021, according to court documents. Pultz failed to stop his vehicle and drove at a high rate of speed, court documents state. An officer eventually found and arrested Pultz. He also had tried to deter authorities from the motel where he was staying by calling 911 and making a false report of a break-in at his residence, according to court documents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.