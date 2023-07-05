MOUNT JACKSON AND NEW MARKET — Mount Jackson and New Market recently advertised for new town managers.
Mount Jackson Town Manager Neil Showalter plans to retire March 1, so the Town Council started advertising for the position early in June.
Mount Jackson Mayor Donald “Donnie” Pifer said in a recent phone interview that the Town Council could make a hiring decision soon. The council intends to appoint an assistant town manager to work under Showalter until he retires.
“Neil has been great for me to work with and I really hate to see him (go), but I understand his wish to retire and respect that and he’s been a real asset to us and to the town,” Pifer said. “So, therefore, I wish him well but, at the same time, I wish he would stay, too.
“We have looked at quite a few applications and we were looking at ... two strong ones right now that we’ll probably be making a decision on soon,” Pifer said. “Maybe at the next meeting to be honest with you.”
Pifer said he hoped the assistant town manager would take over as town manager March 1.
Amos “Buster” Nicholson, the town manager of New Market, left his position in early June — not quite four months after starting the job. Nicholson’s departure prompted the town to start advertising the position. In the meantime, former Town Manager J. Todd Walters has stepped in to serve as interim town manager during the search.
The council will begin reviewing applications July 12. The application period ends July 17, according to the job advertisement.
New Market Mayor Larry Bompiani said in an email that he and council members will review all applications. Council members then will interview the top candidates. Walters, through his consulting company, agreed to work three days a week and remain on call the rest of the time, Bompiani said in his email. Walters retired as the town manager Feb. 28 after five years on the job and 35 years in municipal government. Nicholson, hired in late January, started Feb. 13.
Nicholson left the position June 7, the same day that the Town Council held a special meeting to discuss a personnel matter in closed session.
“As a town we have not lost a step in pursuing our major projects,” Bompiani said.
The mayor cites projects such as the town’s new water-storage tank and a replacement that can provide 100 million gallons to New Market. The town amended its voluntary settlement agreement with Shenandoah County in order to annex 180 acres for more housing. New Market is building a sidewalk along Lee Highway (Va. 211) from North Congress Street to the Dollar Store. The town also is seeking grants to help pay for renovations to the community center.
This story originally ran in The Northern Virginia Daily.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.