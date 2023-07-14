MOUNT JACKSON — Mount Jackson will soon have a new assistant town manager.
Mayor Donald “Donnie” Pifer announced at the Town Council’s meeting on Tuesday that Olivia Hilton has accepted an offer for the assistant town manager position. Hilton has served as Strasburg’s director of strategic initiatives since last summer and as the interim community development director for a year prior.
Hilton will work with Town Manager Neil Showalter until his retirement March 1. The intention is for Hilton to become town manager after Showalter's retirement.
Hilton is expected to start around Aug. 14. Mount Jackson council members still must take official action to appoint Hilton to the position.
"...I've accepted a position as incoming Town Manager of Mount Jackson, Virginia!," Hilton wrote in a Facebook post. "I have the opportunity to train as assistant TM until their current TM retires (talk about a solid succession plan!)."
Council members Evelyn Burner, Judy Fultz, Bonnie Good and newly elected Vice Mayor Rod Shepherd attended the meeting. Members Todd Holtzman and Brandi Freed did not attend the meeting.
Also at the meeting, council members voted to:
• Adopt a resolution to extend land-use approvals for solar photovoltaic projects. Burner, Fultz and Shepherd voted in favor of the resolution with Good dissenting. The Virginia General Assembly recently approved legislation that allows a locality, by resolution, to extend any special-use permit for any unfinished solar photovoltaic project. The resolution extends the deadline for any project outstanding as of July 1, 2023 to July 1, 2023.
• Approve a request by Wissler Road LLC to rezone 23.576 acres of property at 1133 Wissler Road from agricultural to light industrial use. Holtzman, listed on the application as the property owner/agent, sought the rezoning to make available a wider variety of business uses allowed under town code. Holtzman Properties LLC and Twin Trees LLC own the property. Burner, Fultz, Good and Shepherd voted in favor of the rezoning.
• Award bids for non-ethanol and diesel fuel for fiscal 2024 to Emmart Oil Company.
• Adopt a policy by which the town monitors compliance with federal law and tax rules related to a recently issued, tax-exempt note for interim financing for the wastewater plant project.
• Refer to the Public Properties Committee a proposed project to build new sidewalks and landscaping along Avondale Avenue.
• Authorize the Department of Public Works to continue the installation of streetlights on Main Street, from Shannon Avenue to the former Triplett Tech school.
Council members met in closed session to discuss the disposition or acquisition of property. They reconvened in open session and vote to approve a motion to hold a public hearing on Aug. 8 on the potential purchase of property at 370 Bryce Blvd., for the purpose of expanding the town’s park and to make an entrance to the park on Bryce Boulevard.
This story originally ran in The Northern Virginia Daily.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.