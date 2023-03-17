MOUNT JACKSON — At the request of the applicant, the Town Council on Tuesday agreed to defer action to its April 11 meeting on a substantial accord determination and special use permit application by Mt. Jackson Solar LLC.
The applicant wishes to present supplemental information in both cases, according to Town Manager Neil Showalter. A public hearing to allow public comment on the revised information is set for 7 p.m. April 11.
The town Planning Commission had earlier agreed that Mt. Jackson Solar LLC’s proposed solar project on the north end of town failed to substantially meet the town’s comprehensive plan.
Based on that finding, which originated from town staff, the commission had recommended a special use permit not be approved for the proposed project.
In its initial proposal, Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania-based Mt. Jackson Solar LLC sought to build approximately 13,000 solar panels on about 24 acres of a 401/2-acre parcel on Hawkins Road, between Interstate 81 and U.S. 11. The proposed facility would power about 1,000 homes.
Town staff had earlier determined that the location, character and extent of the proposed facility was inconsistent with Mount Jackson’s future land use map and growth area future land use map, both of which designate the subject property and surrounding area for residential use.
Staff also considered the proposed project as being incongruent with the zoning code’s community design standards of Mount Jackson.
