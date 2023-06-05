QUICKSBURG — The Virginia Department of Education has announced that Mountain View High School student Rosa Fonseca has been selected as a recipient of the 2023 Granville P. Meade Scholarship, the school announced in a press release.
Mountain View High School Principal Mike Dorman and Shenandoah County Public Schools Superintendent Melody Sheppard presented Rosa with the award notification and certificate on May 19, the press release stated.
Rosa is the daughter of Brizaida Fonseca Lazoncex. During her time at MVHS, she has completed 10 dual enrollment courses. She has a 4.0 GPA and will graduate with an advanced diploma as well as a Pre-Allied Health Certificate from Laurel Ridge Community College. She plans to attend Eastern Mennonite University in the fall and study physical therapy and occupational therapy, the press release stated.
The Granville P. Meade Scholarship is awarded to students who achieve academic excellence but may be financially unable to attend college. Each recipient receives $2,000 beginning with the 2023-2024 school year to help offset college expenses. The scholarship may be used for any Virginia postsecondary institution. It is renewable for up to three additional years, provided the student remains enrolled in the Virginia college or university and maintains a minimum of a 2.5 GPA each semester, the press release stated.
“Rosa is an amazing student who has accomplished a lot during her high school career,” says Principal Dorman. “I have enjoyed seeing her become the student she is today and sharing in some of the memories she has made in our school. I know she will go on to achieve her goals at EMU and be successful.”
