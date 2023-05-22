Massanutten Regional Library hosts an annual summer reading program for all ages.
The program of the local library, known for making reading fun with exciting prizes and an online reading log, returns June 5 for summer readers.
This year's theme is "All Together Now." Participants can register online at mrlib.org/srp starting June 5. Readers will track their progress through READSquared, an app and website, a press release said.
The program continues through July 31 and is open to readers of all ages, a press release said. The event will take place across all MRL branches, the release said.
There will be separate prizes and enrichment events for children and adults throughout the summer as part of the program, the release said. The events will include a murder mystery for adults and Bright Star Theater performances for children, the release said.
Read more details about the program on MRL's website.
