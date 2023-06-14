MOUNT CRAWFORD — Mt. Crawford Creamery turned 10 years old this spring and in order to give such a milestone the attention it deserves, the DN-R spoke with Frank Will — who owns the farm and creamery with his brother, Kenny — in regard to his reflection on the past decade of operation.
Will was raised by a farming family. His great-grandfather purchased the current farm property and moved from Timberville in 1924. It was sold to Will's father and uncle 28 years later — who built the current milking parlor and started milking cows in the 1950's. Will and his brother naturally fell into place when they took over the dairy in 1979. At the time, the farm was producing milk for Shenandoah's Pride.
"I don't know that I would have changed anything," Will said with a smile. "It has its moments just like everything else, but at least we're the ones making those moments."
Will built and opened the creamery in response to the devastating economic impacts on the dairy industry as a result of the 2008 recession. While many small dairy farms were selling out and shutting down, Will spent two years researching ways to bring value to the milk his cows were producing. Processing and bottling his own seemed like the best route to take, especially when the location of the farm was taken into consideration.
"[We thought that] if it doesn't work here, it's not going to work," Will remembered.
They officially broke ground on May 11, 2013, and haven't gone a single week without selling a bottle of milk since that time. Will's current herd contains 75 Holstein and Jersey-Holstein mixed cattle — 51 of which are actively producing milk.
"We've gotten a lot of people over the years who tell us that they can't drink milk because they are lactose intolerant," Will said, "and then they drink our milk and a lot of them can drink it, and I'm convinced its not the milk, but how its processed."
Over the course of the last decade, Mt. Crawford Creamery has sold close to 1 million gallons of milk. Each of the milks — chocolate, skim, two percent and whole — sold undergo the process of pasteurization.
Pasteurization is required by Virginia state law before milk can be sold to the public, but Will explained that it is simply best practice to pasteurize regardless of what the law says since it kills harmful bacteria that grow easily in milk. Vat pasteurization allows the creamery to eliminate any bacteria at a cooler temperature than other pasteurization methods. When combined with non-homogenization — a process that breaks down fat particles on a molecular level — the creamery's process keeps the milk closest to its natural state.
"We've learned that milk is an entirely different commodity than produce or things like that," Will stated. "A lot of people view milk like they do gasoline, it's just a commodity and are looking for wherever they can get it cheapest."
Will explained that people don't drink milk "like they used to" since doctors started dismissing dairy for its high fat content 50-60 years ago. Even still, milk consumption for the general public has come somewhat full circle as modern health officials now recommend it again. Mt. Crawford Creamery sells more whole milk and ice cream mix than any of their other products.
According to Will, what makes Mt. Crawford different from other creameries is that its milk products are non-homogenized but some would argue that it is also both the scope of the operation and the education element it has brought to the table since the very beginning.
Will takes part — or has taken part — in nearly every single step of the process from production to processing to sales. Unlike other dairy operations, however, visitors to the farm are able to see the process with their very own eyes and Will reflected that the greatest takeaway from running a creamery for 10 years is getting an insight into peoples nature through their interaction with his farm.
"People from literally all over the world have been here," Will noted, "and many of them are from [big cities] and it just blows their mind."
Having grown up in the country on a dairy farm, Will was surprised to discover how many people don't realize that milk is warm when it comes out of the cow or that their have to be calves for milk to be produced in the first place even that the ice cream cone they are munching on is indeed a dairy product.
"It's amazing how little some people know," Will mentioned.
In celebration of their 10 year anniversary and national dairy month, Mt. Crawford Creamery will be hosting an open house on Saturday, June 17, from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 795 Old Bridgewater Road. The event will include milking demonstrations, farm and processing plant tours, food and even a petting zoo for people of all ages to do.
During his time milking cows and delivering gallon jugs to retailers from Luray to Lexington, Will has gained a wealth of knowledge — enough to fill 10 newspapers — into the business and public education roles of agriculture. Will recalled having an abundance of community support for the creamery since it first opened its doors.
"It's nice when people come up and thank you for [being part of their community]," Will said, "because there are some days when we think — what're we doing?"
