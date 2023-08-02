MOUNT CRAWFORD — The town of Mt. Crawford will be hosting its third annual Stuff the Bus school supplies collection event in honor of Donna Trobaugh on Saturday, August 5, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mt. Crawford Town Municipal Building.
"Donations brought to us during this event not only continue Donna's legacy, but will help the children in our area get the supplies they need [for starting back to school]," Town Manager Libby Clark said.
According to Clark, the late Trobaugh was a long-time member of Mt. Crawford's town council who was a beloved teacher's aid at Turner Ashby High School and would often spend money from her own pocket on school supplies for area students. This drive is a way to honor the acts of service she would still be doing to this day.
Items that are needed most this year include backpacks, notebook paper, pencils, crayons, tissues and disinfectant wipes.
The supplies will be collected in the school bus that Trobaugh herself used to drive and will be delivered to several area schools. Monetary donations are also being collected that will be added to the Donna Trobaugh scholarship for Turner Ashby High School students.
Those that are interested in volunteering during the collection event should contact Clark by calling 540-421-0856 or by emailing townofmountcrawford@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.