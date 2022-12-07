A local fundraising competition saved the last dance for Harrisonburg Rockingham Child Day Care Center.
Raising over $189,000 for the affordable, downtown Harrisonburg child care center, Dancing with the Stars of the ‘Burg has helped the daycare reach its goal of expanded services in a new facility slated to open next year.
Dancing with the Stars of the ‘Burg is an annual fundraiser established in 2010 to help the child care center purchase and renovate an existing building to meet its goals. Held on Nov. 13 in James Madison University’s Festival ballroom, this year’s event raised over $188,000, the highest-raising year since the event began.
Established in 1971, Harrisonburg Rockingham Child Day Care Center operated out of Asbury United Methodist Church on South Main Street before moving to Muhlenberg Lutheran Church on East Market Street.
In 2010, board members came up with the idea of a celebrity dance competition to help the center raise money to purchase and renovate a permanent facility of its own, to meet its goal of having a permanent space and expanding to care for infants and toddlers under age two.
Collectively, the competition has raised over $1 million over 12 years, which goes exclusively toward funding a new space for the daycare, said Delores Jameson, executive director of the child care facility.
“There are so many wonderful memories from it all,” Jameson said. “I am constantly amazed by the generosity of this community.”
Each year, local “celebrities” partner with professional dancers from USA Dance, an organization that represents competitive dancers across the country. The local competition is based on the ABC series, “Dancing with the Stars.”
This year, seven teams of dancers competed in the event and prepared for three months with support from Dancing with Karen in Harrisonburg. Competing for the most votes, which each cost a dollar, the competition requires both dancing panache and strong fundraising to win.
Raising a total of $44,563 for the daycare, Team Chandler, including Kevin Chandler of Nielsen Builders and Caroline Clymer of USA Dance, was named Grand Champion and awarded a mirror ball trophy, modeled after the prize from the TV show.
Harrisonburg Rockingham Child Day Care Center — currently based within Muhlenberg Lutheran Church — has six classrooms and cares for a maximum of 50 children ages two through five during the school year. Its summer programs accommodate some school-age children through age 12, Jameson said.
“We have a waiting list for all ages because there’s just not enough space to offer care to all the children,” Jameson said.
This year was the last season of the competition, day care staff said, as it’s prepared to reach its fundraising goal in the coming year.
Currently, in a calendar year, anywhere from 100 to 150 families and capacity for number of kids at one time. The center’s capacity since COVID-19 is 50 kids.
In 2017, the annual dance competition had raised enough funds and the day care bought a building at 111 E. Market St., adjacent to Wells Fargo, Jameson said.
“We are getting ready to start the renovations on the building,” Jameson said. “Our goal is to be in the building by the start of next school year.”
The new facility, Jameson said, will allow the day care to meet its vision of providing affordable child care to more people in the permanent, downtown spot. The day care is not associated with any religion, though it has operated from within churches, Jameson said.
At 111 E. Market St., There will be space for nine or ten classrooms including infants and toddlers under two, Jameson said. Additionally, Jameson said the new space can accommodate more children, potentially doubling its current capacity given adequate staffing.
“In the new space, we will start at infants and be able to do the same thing – go up to school-age care in the summer,” Jameson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.