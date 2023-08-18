A new mural will be dedicated at the MODdisplays building on East Market Street in Harrisonburg.
The ceremony will take place at 4 p.m. on Aug. 30, according to a press release.
The outdoor event will take place in the parking lot between MODdisplays and Urban Exchange. Speakers include Harrisonburg Mayor Deanna Reed and Artist Laura Thompson. A reception hosted by MODdisplays will follow the dedication, according to the release.
The mural, recently completed by Thompson, was produced through a collaboration between Harrisonburg-based nonprofit Arts Council of the Valley and the Forward Family. The mural was funded through ACV’s Public Art Forward grant, which provides up to $15,000 once each year through 2025 to create a new work of public art in downtown Harrisonburg, according to the release.
“We are so appreciative of the Forward family’s commitment to expanding opportunities for people to experience public art in our community,” said Jenny Burden, ACV executive director, in the release. “This grant highlights the interest in and growth of public art in downtown Harrisonburg.”
Signage near the mural will feature information about the art and artist, including QR codes with links to stories about specific items depicted in the mural, according to the release.
For more information, visit https://www.valleyarts.org/public-art-forward#:~:text=Made%20possible%20through%20the%20generosity,award%20is%20%2415%2C000%20per%20year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.