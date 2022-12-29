A decade after becoming the first continuing care retirement community in the country to hire a full-time music therapist, the residents of Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury still have a song in their hearts.
Abigail “Abby” D’Arcangelis, a native of Maine, joined the Westminster-Canterbury staff in September 2012 and has been working miracles with music ever since.
Music therapy is used to address a range of physical and cognitive conditions, everything from learning to walk and speak again after a stroke to triggering memories and awareness in people suffering from dementia.
Three residents of the retirement community in Winchester — Charlotte Collins, Bob Sherwood and Margaret “Peggy” Denison — understood the value of music therapy and, in 2012, pushed the facility to hire a full-time practitioner.
Up until then, the retirement community had integrated music therapy into its community activities, but the service was only offered as time allowed by an activities director who was also juggling other duties.
Collins, Sherwood and Denison wanted a trained music therapist who could work with residents every day, not just for a few hours here and there. Denison, who passed away in 2019, even offered some of her own money to help fund a full-time therapy program.
“Music therapy in retirement communities wasn’t very understood at that time,” Sherwood said. “[Administrators] thought it was entertainment.”
Collins had extensive knowledge of music therapy. She was dean of Shenandoah Conservatory at Winchester’s Shenandoah University from 1972 to 2006, where she helped develop several music therapy offerings.
“I also was involved with the national agency that accredited music therapy programs so I knew what the requirements were,” Collins said. “We started there as a basis for what we were looking for.”
After convincing Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury administrators to launch a full-time music therapy program, Collins, Sherwood and Denison ran a national “help wanted” ad through the American Music Therapy Association, then interviewed six candidates on the telephone. They asked some of them to come in for face-to-face interviews, the first of whom was D’Arcangelis.
“And then we quit,” Collins said, because D’Arcangelis was so perfect for the job, there was no need to interview anyone else.
The music therapy program established at Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury in September 2012 is now benefiting people far beyond Winchester, Sherwood said. That’s because the program is part of a national intern initiative that has trained aspiring music therapists who are now working in continuing care retirement communities across the country.
D’Arcangelis is a professional music therapist credentialed by the Certified Board for Music Therapists, The Center for Music Therapy in End of Life Care, The Academy of Neurologic Music Therapy and the National Council of Certified Dementia Practitioners. She is also an accomplished guitarist, pianist and vocalist.
Music therapy, D’Arcangelis said, “is a clinical profession, much like physical therapy, speech therapy and mental health counseling, wherein we’re using music as a tool to address a non-musical goal. I think what’s unique about it is that it can address who a person is, so it’s a way to address a goal an individual might have but it’s also a way to highlight someone’s abilities and their strengths as opposed to their impairments or disabilities.”
Most people enjoy listening to, playing or singing along with music, so D’Arcangelis’ therapy sessions allow them to relax and have fun without focusing on the fact they are working to overcome physical, speech and cognitive problems.
“Oftentimes, people won’t even think or realize we’re doing therapy because we’re enjoying the music,” she said. “Imaging of the brain shows that when you’re listening to music, your entire brain is being utilized. ... That’s why if you have a speech section that’s damaged, other parts of the brain take over because the whole brain is being utilized.”
D’Arcangelis caters her therapy sessions to each individual, which includes playing their favorite style of music. Whereas one person may like American standards, another may prefer hymns, pop songs or folk music.
“The job of a music therapist is to utilize whatever music the person they’re working with prefers,” she said. “You have to be able to reproduce all genres from all decades.”
A favorite song can trigger someone to have very specific memories of an earlier time, such as where they were and what was happening when they first heard the tune. That’s one reason why music therapy is beneficial to people suffering from dementia and similar cognitive conditions.
“They’re losing their short-term memory, they’re losing the ability to make choices and recognize their loved ones,” D’Arcangelis said. “Play that song that’s special to them and they immediately recall the lyrics, the emotions, the time, the place, the people.”
If you want to see for yourself how D’Arcangelis works her musical magic, check out a video on YouTube called “10 Years of MT and SVWC” that was produced in October by Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury to celebrate her 10th anniversary at the retirement community.
Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury resident Diane Sinclair said her husband, Dr. Terry Sinclair, a physician who was known in the community for founding Winchester’s Free Medical Clinic (now the Sinclair Health Clinic), had another side to him that most people didn’t know about: He was a talented pianist who, for most of his life, owned and treasured a baby grand piano.
“Music was in his heart and soul,” Diane Sinclair said of her husband, who passed away on Nov. 26, 2021.
In 2015, a brain bleed robbed Sinclair of the use of his left hand. He was devastated because he didn’t want to play the piano with just one hand, meaning he may never play again.
Then he met D’Arcangelis.
“She said, ‘You play this and I’ll play the left hand,’” Diane Sinclair said. “That hour a week was the highlight of his week. ... The minute she walked in, it was sunshine.”
Instead of working around Sinclair’s disability, D’Arcangelis focused on his abilities and worked to improve them.
Sinclair became so comfortable and accomplished at playing piano with a partner, he asked D’Arcangelis if they could perform for other people.
“They would play and get people to sing,” Diane Sinclair said, smiling as she remembered the joy it brought her husband of 55 years. “My eyes were opened to a profession that I had no idea how deep it was.”
You can see and hear Sinclair playing “In the Garden” on piano about one hour and nine minutes into the YouTube video at https://bit.ly/3uG81PC.
Kitty Zuckerman, communications and foundation coordinator at Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury, said her mother, Virginia “Jenny” Zuckerman, also flourished with D’Arcangelis’ musical assistance.
“I didn’t understand what Abby did, quite frankly, and wasn’t aware how much music therapy could help somebody who had had a stroke,” she said.
After suffering the stroke, Jenny Zuckerman required direct medical care for a year until she was able to return to the assisted-living section of Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury, where she resided with her husband, former Winchester mayor Charles M. “Charlie” Zuckerman. Speech and physical therapy helped her regain a degree of independence, and music therapy furthered her speech and cognitive improvements.
“Abby was able to tap into her love of music,” Kitty Zuckerman said. “She had her singing and learning to form her mouth in a way to get the right words out. It was amazing to witness.”
You can see D’Arcangelis working with Jenny Zuckerman at the 30-minute mark in the YouTube video.
“It was phenomenal and maybe made me cry a little bit,” Kitty Zuckerman said about the video footage.
Jenny Zuckerman passed away on Oct. 10, 2020. Charlie Zuckerman followed two months later, on Dec. 25, 2020.
For more than a year starting in March 2020, Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury was on lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Residents couldn’t leave the property — some couldn’t even leave their rooms or apartments — and visitors were forbidden from campus in an effort to keep the coronavirus at bay.
“This community was under incredible stress,” Sherwood said. “There were two people who held the place together: Abby and our art instructor (Gale Bowman-Harlow). ... Abby became our de facto chaplain during that period. She was not only applying the clinical techniques of music therapy, she was lifting the spirit of this place and that was a big, big plus.”
Terry Sinclair was one of many beneficiaries of D’Arcangelis’ kindness and compassion during COVID-19. He was one the residents who couldn’t leave his apartment, which meant he couldn’t play the piano in one of the common areas at Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury. D’Arcangelis arranged to have a keyboard delivered to his dwelling.
“It must be heartwarming to be involved with something that brings such joy to people,” Diane Sinclair said to D’Arcangelis.
“She has touched so many lives,” Kitty Zuckerman added. “I pray she stays here for a long time because it’s in her heart and we’re so fortunate to have her.”
