Doris Harper Allen, who last month had a building named after her on the campus of James Madison University, has died, according to the Harrisonburg-Rockingham NAACP.
“It is with profound sorrow, we share the passing of our oldest trailblazer,” the NAACP said in a statement posted to its Facebook page late Friday. “She left a profound legacy within the city.”
Allen, who received an honorary degree during JMU’s 2019 commencement, was born in Harrisonburg’s Northeast neighborhood on East Effinger Street in 1927, according to her online biography. Barred from attending James Madison University, then Madison College, due to racial segregation, she worked as a cook for Madison President G. Tyler Miller before enrolling at Marshall University in the early 1970s. In West Virginia, she worked as a teacher before returning to Harrisonburg, where she became involved in her native neighborhood’s revitalization efforts.
On Feb. 19, the James Madison University Board of Visitors approved changing the name of Valley Hall to Harper Allen–Lee Hall, in honor of Allen and Robert Walker Lee, both dedicated staff members and “unsung heroes” in dining services and maintenance, respectively, according to JMU. The renaming process started on July 7, when the Board of Visitors voted to change the name of three buildings on campus named after Confederate military leaders.
Ashby Hall was renamed Valley Hall which, in February, was named in Allen’s honor.
In 2015 Allen self-published her book, "The Way It Was, Not The Way It Is,” which portrayed her life as a resident of the historically Black Newtown neighborhood in Harrisonburg. In the 1950s, much of Newtown was dismantled as part of the national urban renewal initiative.
In 2016, Allen was featured in an issue of Cosmopolitan magazine under the headline "Old Ladies Who Really, Really Want to See Hillary Clinton Become Our First Female President; These 10 women, all over the age of 75, can't wait to vote for the first woman presidential candidate in American history."
In that issue, the resident of Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community, told writer Kathleen Kamphausen the story about meeting Clinton on the campus of Marshall University, where Clinton was campaigning for her husband, Bill Clinton, on his first run for the presidency in 1992.
"I've been following her, how she campaigned on his behalf, and how much she has given everyone and anyone," Allen said. "To me, she has just lived the life that speaks to me. I don't know much about her private life, but in her public life she has done so much."
Allen, who attended Effinger Street School as a child, was taught by Lucy F. Simms in the last months before the celebrated Black educator’s death in 1934.
“We are so proud of all she accomplished in life and to claim her as a member of our Branch,” read the NAACP’s statement. “May the works she has done speak for her!”
