ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — While producers across the state are pulling in ripe and ready-to-eat berries, peaches, peppers, sweet corn and tomatoes, communities across the country are celebrating national farmer’s market week this week.
“The week highlights the positive impact of farmer’s markets across the state and across the country,” said Kim Hutchinson — Virginia Farmers Market Association’s executive director. “We take this week each year to celebrate those hard working farmers, vendors and the farmers market managers who truly make markets happen.”
According to the Virginia Farm Bureau, farmer’s markets help spur local economies by giving producers opportunities to sell their products directly to the consumer in addition to bridging the gap between urban and rural communities and addressing food security concerns.
The commonwealth has over 300 farmers markets — some of which have been agricultural commerce centers for centuries.
“Farmers markets are a good place for beginning farmers to access the market with few entry barriers,” said Tony Banks, senior assistant director of agriculture, development and innovation for Virginia Farm Bureau Federation. “They also allow farmers to test-market new varieties of fruits, vegetables or other products.”
In other words, what’s good for the farmer’s market is good for both the farmer and the consumer.
One of the newest editions to the Valley’s long list of farmer’s markets is a weekly market at Massanutten Resort — which according to resort staff has been a roaring success with more than 300 attendees each week. Massanutten’s market has close to 20 vendors from in and around Rockingham County including Emilia’s Graces LLC, GlenDor Farms LLC, Pure Shenandoah and White Oak Lavender Farm.
The Massanutten Farmer’s Market will continue to take place in the south parking lot of Woodstone Meadows each Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. until the end of August. For the month of September, the event will move to Monday’s from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Consumers can find fresh, seasonal produce to celebrate national farmer’s market week at several other area farmer’s markets that host a variety of local vendors including:
- Broadway Community Market — Every Saturday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. now through Sept. 9 and every Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. running Sept. 16 – Oct. 14. Located at the Veterans Memorial Wall in Broadway.
- New Market Farmer’s Market — Every Friday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Located at 9403 S Congress St in New Market.
- Farmer’s Market at Mill Creek Country Store — Last Saturday of each month 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Located at 7061 Trimble Road in Port Republic.
- Valley Roots Farmer’s Market — First and third Saturday of each month now through December 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Located at 8089 Greenhouse Road in Weyers Cave.
- Harrisonburg Farmer’s Market — Regular market is open every Tuesday and Saturday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. now through Thanksgiving Day. A special “Sunset” market will be held on the third Thursday of August and September 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Located underneath the Turner Pavilion at 228 S Liberty Street in Harrisonburg.
