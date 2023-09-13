National community development nonprofit Smart Growth America announced Wednesday that a Harrisonburg project was selected to be funded through its Community Connectors program.
The project, Reconnecting Harrisonburg’s Northeast Neighborhood to Downtown, aims to reestablish a safe transportation corridor from the city’s northeast neighborhood to downtown. The project is eligible for up to $130,000 in funding from the nonprofit, according to a release.
Part of the project will include realigning two sections of railroad that run through the neighborhood to make way for the transportation corridor and greenway. The effort will be completed through cooperation with local nonprofits Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance, Northeast Neighborhood Association, and Shenandoah Valley Black Heritage Project, along with the broader community, according to the release.
For more information, visit https://smartgrowthamerica.org/program/community-connectors-grants/community-connectors-cohort/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.