For entomologists, the spotted lanternfly is an invasive insect whose resilience in the mid-Atlantic owes to a single ecological fact: Here it has no natural predators.
These bright-winged plant hoppers first arrived to the northern Shenandoah Valley in 2018. And with time, here as elsewhere, owners of orchards and vineyards found insecticide options that have helped to limit economic and agricultural impacts by rotating chemicals.
Yet specialist natural enemies for the spotted lanternfly still have not made the trip from Asia, triggering infestation rates at alarming speeds.
Scientists continue to study biological controls that may be introduced to stamp out infestation before the pest spreads farther.
Most recently, this involves spotted lanternfly suppression through a native fungus, according to Kevin Rice of Virginia Tech's Alson H. Smith Jr. Agricultural Research and Extension Center in Frederick County.
Two species of fungal pathogens, the Beauveria bassiana and the Batkoa, have been identified as fungi that attack and kill the spotted lanternfly. Spotted lanternfly are not eliminated altogether in areas where the fungi are present, but experts believe they may be able to enlist these two fungal species in the race to slow the spread. Scientific models suggest the pest could move west to California where the economic risks are especially big.
In 2017, reports of widespread spotted lanternfly cadavers on and beneath trees led two postdoctoral researchers at Cornell University to Berks County, Pennsylvania.
The two types of native fungi native to the region were reproduced in a lab and then, when spotted lanternflies were released on trees, fungi reportedly decimated 97% of those introduced in trials, according to the Cornell University study, a project overseen by Eric Clifton and Ann Hajek.
"It's part of the natural ecosystem and it does attack spotted lanternfly," Rice said. "Some of the tests are looking at if it is possible to exploit the fungus. How many does it kill? These are all things entomologists at different universities are investigating right now."
The ongoing research indicates the spotted lanternfly is killed by the fungi because spores invade the insect upon contact.
Crucially, this biological control is a more environmentally friendly attempt to stamp out the invasive insect. More than that, the combination of chemicals used now to target the pest represent high costs for growers.
Virginia, New York and Pennsylvania are home to wine industries touting millions in economic activity each year.
When the spotted lanternfly first arrived in Pennsylvania in 2014, certain vineyard owners reported 90% losses. And researchers estimate losses in Pennsylvania since then to be at $42.6 million, according to a University of Pennsylvania study.
And with Virginia's growing wine industry estimated at $1.73 billion, much is at stake. In the northern portion of the commonwealth, spotted lanternfly infestation is considered heavy throughout Frederick, Warren and Clarke counties.
Spotted lanternfly feed on more than 70 species of fruit trees and suck sap and nutrients, particularly ominous for grape growers. They do not sting or pose health risks for humans.
Their distinctive crimson-hued wings make a striking presence. In what has been called by some to be the summer of the spotted lanternfly, the plant hopper has pervaded New York City, latching onto bright articles of clothing, as infestation rises and campaigns urging people to squash the pests are common.
The ramping up of global trade and international travel in the last few decades opened up new opportunities for non-native species to find routes of transit abroad. But this is not a one-way street, Rice emphasized, insofar as the U.S exports invasive species to other areas as well.
In addition to fruit, the spotted lanternfly has an appetite for hardwood trees such as walnut trees and tree of heaven. Because they are known to aggregate in swaths on these trees, experts encourage rural and urban residents to exterminate them.
Females will lay their eggs on any and every flat surface from wooden posts to car doors, which is unique for an insect herbivore. Their eggs have a mud-like coating that render egg clusters hard to see.
At Virginia Tech extension meetings with vineyard owners and other fruit growers, Rice said they have discussed the application of pesticides. Researchers educate growers on the timing of insecticide and illustrate how to rotate chemicals so the pest cannot develop a resistance.
For homeowners, softer chemicals have been a popular option in combating spotted lanternfly in more residential areas.
For the average person, experts say squashing this bane can be a big help.
