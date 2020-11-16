Barry Vincent, 53, struggles with homelessness and has been sober for over two decades, he said while by the old loading docks of the former Red Front Supermarket on Sunday afternoon.
But God has helped him tackle the challenges through his life, Vincent said.
And for the Garber family, who owned and operated a local grocery store since 1905, God has also been part of their mission to help the community — even as their Red Front Supermarket closed its doors earlier this year.
“We feel like the man upstairs would want them to have it, and it just worked,” John Garber Sr. said of allowing Open Doors to operate at Red Front with discounted rent and utilities.
On Nov. 5, Open Doors began operating at Red Front after a year full of instability.
The usual operating method of Open Doors, a homeless shelter that normally rotates sites throughout the winter, has run into issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Churches and other places of worship pulled out of the rotation, and shelter staff explored various options of how to operate this winter.
That’s how the Garber family and Red Front became involved.
Garber said a buyer is eyeing the site, but the deal would not be immediate. Since the site is still closed, pending a sale, it made sense to help Open Doors find a spot.
“We appreciate doing it for ‘em,” Garber said.
Garber declined to give more information about the potential deal for the property .
David Royce Garber, John Garber Sr.’s father, ran the store, which moved locations and changed names several times, beginning in 1939. He died in 2012. John Solomon Garber first opened a market during 1905 in a building that still stands at the corner of Chicago Avenue and West Wolfe Street, according to an ad in the July 3, 1980, edition of the Daily News-Record.
Open Doors is slated to operate at Red Front through April.
Harrisonburg residents living around Red Front expressed their thoughts on the shelter operating from the the former grocery store in a series of Sunday doorstep interviews with the Daily News-Record.
Stanley Swartz has lived in the area since 1989.
“I’m glad they’re finding a positive use for the space,” he said. “We have not noticed any difference” of any kind since Open Doors started operating from Red Front.
Other neighbors expressed similar sentiments.
Aliona Lagoda, who also lives within a couple of blocks of Red Front, said she likes the fact that the shelter is operating from the closed supermarket.
“Homeless people need to go somewhere, so I don’t see why not,” she said.
However, not everyone is happy with the change.
“I think it stinks,” said Bill Horn, who has lived within a block of the former grocery store for three years.
Horn said some of his biggest concerns are the content of the character of the homeless folks passing by on their way to Red Front.
Vincent said conduct by some of the homeless residents of the city can cause people to lump all homeless people together.
“Not all of us are like that,” he said.
Horn also said he is concerned with the the shelter’s proximity to Waterman Elementary School. The school lies about 500 feet to the south of the Red Front site, but most Harrisonburg City Public Schools students are learning from home due to the pandemic.
Superintendent Michael Richards said about 15% of Waterman’s students, as many as 60 children, is going in-person, and he has not been made aware of any concerns about Open Doors at Red Front. He said him not being made aware of any concerns does not mean there are not concerns about the school’s proximity to the shelter.
Horn was not the only person with reservations about the shelter who the Daily News-Record spoke with Sunday, but several other neighbors declined to go on the record. Others who declined to go on the record spoke in favor of Open Doors at Red Front.
City Planning Commission co-Chair Brent Finnegan, who also lives within several blocks of the property, said he, too, has heard from other neighbors with their own reservations about the site.
“This is a short-term solution to a long-term problem,” Finnegan said in the parking lot of Red Front Sunday.
He said he is supportive of the use of the property for the shelter.
“I would rather have a place for people who are homeless in my neighborhood than a vacant grocery store doing nothing,” Finnegan said. “That is space being used for something good, something that is needed.”
Lucraisa Simms, 56, said she has been homeless on and off for eight years. She said she is thankful to the people operating Open Doors out of Red Front, but also thinks improvements could be made.
While smoking a cigarette on the Red Front site Sunday afternoon, Simms said hiring day staff would help keep people off the streets in the winter rain and snow.
“That way, we ain’t got to keep walking the streets,” she said.
Don Clymer, who has lived within a block of Red Front for 26 years, said he hasn’t seen any problems with the shelter operating from Red Front. And like Finnegan and Swartz, Clymer said he is glad the site is being used for something instead of remaining derelict.
“I’d prefer it to be a grocery store, but heck, it ain’t no more,” Clymer said.
Clymer also said he is grateful to the Garber family for allowing the shelter to operate from their former grocery store.
And he isn’t the only one sleeping soundly in the Park View neighborhood who is thankful to the Garbers.
“It is appreciated more than they know,” Vincent said from beneath his camouflage baseball cap by the shuttered loading docks.
