RICHMOND — No Kid Hungry Virginia recognized Rockfish River Elementary in Nelson County with a School Lunch Hero award for the school’s work to connect students with healthy meals, a press release stated.
Honorees for the award program were selected based on efforts to expand or improve school meal programs, innovation and a commitment to excellence. The program is No Kid Hungry Virginia’s second annual awards program, the release explained.
Rockfish River Elementary nutrition staff regularly decorate the cafeteria and create engaging activities to make breakfast and lunch fun for students. Recently, cafeteria manager Amy Jackson coordinated a visit with a dairy cow for students. The nutrition team also offers “Taste Test Tuesdays” to introduce students to new vegetables, the release stated.
Rockfish River Elementary is one of eight Virginia schools to receive the recognition so far. The statewide awards program aligned with School Lunch Day on May 5, an observance organized by the School Nutrition Association. No Kid Hungry Virginia uses the day to highlight the important impact nutrition professionals make in communities, the press release explained.
“With compassion, commitment and creativity, our School Lunch Heroes like Rockfish River Elementary are helping to ensure Virginia students have the fuel they need to thrive,” said Sarah Steely, No Kid Hungry Virginia director. “School nutrition professionals are making a big impact as we work to end childhood hunger in Virginia. This School Lunch Hero Day and every day, we are thankful for the hundreds of nutrition superheroes in our state’s schools.”
During the last academic year, Virginia students ate more than 60 million breakfasts and 68 million lunches at school, according to the press release.
No Kid Hungry Virginia focuses on school meal programs as a critical tool to address childhood hunger. More than 693,400 Virginia youth qualify for free meals, the release stated.
The work by school nutrition professionals to connect students with meals in school is helping to reduce childhood hunger in the commonwealth, according to No Kid Hungry Virginia.
School Lunch Hero teams will receive a trophy and other prizes to coincide with the award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.