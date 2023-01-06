Shenandoah Valley-based developer Andy Piplico is preparing to open the first doors of a new kind of housing community for people age 62 and older.
While the term retirement community may draw to mind the continuing care model of yore – amenity-rich, independent living with a healthcare component available as needed, the complex Piplico’s development company is building will offer residents a healthy living community.
“We had a couple of family members that weren’t able or didn’t want to go into senior housing because the options that were there weren’t attractive to them,” said Sean Piplico, a partner.
CrownPoint, owned by the Piplicos, will be an age-restricted residential complex comprised of apartments, townhomes and duplexes designed for retired, health-conscious adults in the Stone Spring area of Rockingham County. Currently under construction, the roughly 8.2-acre site is currently arranging leases for the first phase of the complex, which will include eight units in duplexes and outdoor recreation amenities.
The two-bedroom, two-bathroom 1,500 square-foot duplexes, expected to be ready this spring, feature two-car garages, stainless-steel appliances and porches.
Along with the duplexes, CrownPoint will open its outdoor recreation area this spring. The area will feature a walking trail, greenhouse and raised garden beds, pickleball and bocce courts, dog park and grilling area.
The owners of CrownPoint are planning 116 total units, which will come in two more phases. The complex will feature 20 townhomes and an 88-unit apartment building with a coffee shop, fitness center and recreation rooms, which will be constructed in two phases.
The developers said they are targeting younger retired people who desire an active lifestyle. Unlike continuing care retirement communities, CrownPoint will not offer a healthcare component or dining plan for residents. The community leverages outdoor spaces and focuses on socialization and holistic health of its residents, developers said.
The planned community is located between Crownpoint Drive and Port Hills Drive in the Stone Spring area. The property is adjacent to Bellaire at Stone Port Assisted Living & Memory Care and located about one-and-a-half miles from Sentara RMH and about two miles from James Madison University.
“It’s got good access, it’s close to 81 and 33. We’re right by the hospital and 2 miles from JMU,” Andy Piplico said.
The complex is lease-only, but developers argue homes in the complex will be more affordable for retired people by cutting out large down-payments on move in standard at continuing care retirement communities.
The cost to lease will be between $1,875 to $3,250 per month, with duplexes on the higher end of the range, townhouses in the middle of the range and apartments on the lower end of the range, said Gordon Cowan, a local realtor and leasing specialist for CrownPoint.
“In general, there’s just a lack of housing,” Cowan said. “With something like this coming, we’re going to see a lot of people over 62 decide they want to downsize from this enormous house they’ve been living in for 40 years.”
Andy Piplico and his two sons Sean and Ryan are the owners of CrownPoint, LLC. The family also owns the general contracting company Northpoint Construction Inc., which is based in Rockingham County, which is building the complex.
The entire project is slated to be complete in three to five years. The developers said they plan to operate the retirement community once leasing opens.
Recently, the Piplicos completed Mountain Vistas a unit of 70 condominiums in Fishersville.
The CrownPoint project is just one of the active construction sites in the Stone Spring area.
All within sight from CrownPoint, the Altitude apartment complex is adding another building to its complex. A storage unit facility is under construction on an adjacent parcel of land. Also, the Rockingham Eye Surgery Center, which focuses on eye surgeries for older adults, opened its doors at another adjacent site in December, 2021.
Not occuring by chance, these projects are all within the Stone Spring Urban Development Area, a plan to meet housing and population growth needs originally adopted by the county’s Board of Supervisors in 2015. The area
The parcel of land, which was once zoned for agriculture, was backed for a rezoning request by the county planning commission in 2019 and was approved by the board of supervisors.
The Stone Spring area is a roughly one-and-a-half square mile zone of Rockingham County on the southeastern edge of Harrisonburg.
A neighborhood Walmart was built in the area in the last few years and businesses including a Chipotle and a daycare are planned for this area.
The developers of CrownPoint said it was the fast growth of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County and the proximity to the hospital and university that attracted them to the location. The size of the roads and the walkability of the area beyond the complex also fit in with the active lifestyle concept, developers said.
“It’s become a good mix of different amenities and different services,” Sean said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.