STEPHENS CITY — A newly constructed amphitheater was unveiled at Bowman Library near Stephens City on Saturday during a ribbon-cutting ceremony, drawing a crowd that converged on a hillside overlooking Lakeside Lake.
The amphitheater, which includes curved and tiered block walls built into the hill for seating, marks the addition of an exciting amenity for southern Frederick County, county officials said about the $121,900 facility.
In an early example of how the amphitheater is expected to be a place of fun and learning, Saturday's ribbon cutting offered face-painting, dancing, as well as a performance by a magician just as local schools were releasing students for summer vacation.
Capable of holding crowds of up to 300, the amphitheater was paid for using proffer funds, which are paid by developers to the county to offset development impacts on recreation, education and emergency services.
The amphitheater adds to existing recreational opportunities at Bowman Library, such as a half-mile walking trail that opened in October 2020 around the lake and fishing pier.
"It's become a nice park for that part of the county," said Parks and Recreation Director Stacy Herbaugh said. "The amphitheater is a great addition, and it's aesthetically pleasing, especially with the lake in the background."
Officials have wasted no time in utilizing the new space, as the first free concert in the summer-long Sunset Series at the amphitheater was held Thursday and featured Bluegrass Posse. The Sunset Series will include three concerts and three movie nights throughout the summer. For more information, visit fcva.us/departments/parks-recreation/special-events.
"We are absolutely excited about this amenity for the community, and we're looking forward to what is launching Thursday with the Sunset Series," Herbaugh said.
The Bowman Library, part of the Handley Regional Library System and located at 871 Tasker Road, is a heavily used resource for county residents. It will now have even more to offer, officials say. The amphitheater is located on land the county owns.
"The Frederick County Parks and Recreation Department continues to utilize community land and facilities to bring enriching attractions to our area," wrote parks and recreation marketing manager Jeremy Sanders in an email. "With the beautiful lake and walking trail as a backdrop, the Amphitheater at Bowman Library is the perfect venue for outdoor entertainment."
Bowman Library Branch Manager Mary Anton is delighted to have the amphitheater in the library's backyard.
"We have wanted an outdoor space for programming for some time now. We are beyond thrilled to have it here, and it will bring more people to the area," Anton said, adding it will complement the ambiance at Bowman nicely."
The project is a partnership between the parks and recreation department and the library.
By building next to the library, infrastructure such as bathrooms, electricity and a parking lot already exists.
The completion of the amphitheater followed delays in construction due to high pandemic-era construction costs.
In February of 2021, the Frederick County Board of Supervisors approved the parks and recreation department spending $55,000 in proffer funds to build the amphitheater behind the library, The Winchester Star previously reported.
But when bids came in at $136,000 in July of 2021, the project was put on hold for at least a year in the hope that building costs would come down, according to reports in The Star.
In March of last year, officials allocated an additional $100,000 to the project, and a contract with a builder was signed in October.
This story originally ran in The Winchester Star.
