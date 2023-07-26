CHINCOTEAGUE — The dogwood was selected as Virginia's state flower in 1918, followed by the cardinal's selection as Virginia's state bird in 1950. The commonwealth even has a state bat, a state rock, a state song and a state beverage — milk — but now there is a state pony.
Each of the fifty states lay claim to a multitude of seals and symbols that represent its cultural heritage. While some are more lighthearted than others, each of the symbols of Virginia represent something that its citizens can collectively recognize.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed House Bill 1951 and the identical Senate Bill 1478 into law on March 27 — effective July 1 — that added a new state symbol to the list and will furthermore recognize the Chincoteague Pony as Virginia's official state pony.
According to a press release from the Virginia Farm Bureau, this adoption was spurred by a 17-year-old 4-H member from Accomack County.
"My dad and I were driving home from a horse show, and we were talking about iconic things from each state," said Sophia Gallivan — who is a horse enthusiast and also a member of the Chincoteague Pony Drill Team. "The Chincoteague pony is such a Virginia icon that I thought it was probably the state pony, but then we found out it wasn’t recognized at all. I was like, 'This has to be done.'"
In a whirlwind of events, Gallivan recalled presenting handouts about the pony's cultural and economic impact on Chincoteague to dozens of legislators. Her efforts were even backed by the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company — who manages the wild ponies on the Virginia side of Assateague. Maryland ponies are under jurisdiction of the National Park Service.
The legendary wild ponies earned international admiration after the popular children’s book "Misty of Chincoteague" by Marguerite Henry was published in 1947. The farm featured in the book — Beebe Ranch — was recently purchased by the Museum of Chincoteague Island to save it from development, VFB official said.
"It’s just fabulous," said Julie Williamson — a member of the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation Equine Advisory Committee. "We’re the only people in the world who have these Chincoteague ponies, and I think it’s so cool that a 17-year-old made this happen. It makes me proud as a horse-person."
