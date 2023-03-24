Virginia Farm Bureau has launched a new podcast for cattle farmers to share their stories and track the latest trends in the market.
CattlePulse, which is available on Spotify, is a monthly podcast that explores national developments in the feeder cattle market that affect Virginia’s cow-calf operators, according to a Virginia Farm Bureau press release. Feeder cattle are young cattle mature enough to be purchased and fattened before slaughter.
The podcast is hosted by commodity specialist Elijah Griles with the Virginia Department of Agriculture, Development and Innovation. Each CattlePulse episode includes the average monthly cost of feeder cattle sales from Abingdon to Winchester.
“There is a lot of information available regarding agricultural economic trends, but we wanted to provide insight that was specific to Virginia cow-calf producers, in a concise and easily accessible format, one that largely is not available elsewhere,” Griles said in a press release. “Providing this resource for our members is a way to add value to their operations.”
In the podcast’s first episode, Griles shared numbers showing national cattle feeder futures contracts have ticked upward month after month, following three years of drought conditions in regions where cattle production is popular.
Although pasture conditions, input costs and inflation all impacted supplies and the cost of production, beef demand remains strong, according to the press release.
Guest speakers join the podcast, such as agricultural economists from the American Farm Bureau Federation and marketing specialists from the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
The podcast also points farmers to resources like the price-forecasting tool on the Virginia Commodity Marketing website, a price calculator spreadsheet that helps producers forecast the value of their animals.
Folks can contact Griles at elijah.griles@vafb.com with comments, topic suggestions and questions.
