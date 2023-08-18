FRONT ROYAL — A steady stream of customers flowed into Poppy’s Place in Front Royal for its opening day last week.
Warren County builder and entrepreneur Shelly Cook — who has now added restaurateur to her resume — was excited for the long awaited launch of her new eatery.
“We’re really looking forward to serving our little hometown and having an additional place that you can come and eat and have another choice,” she said. “We have a lot of amazing restaurants in Front Royal and this is just another option.”
Originally set to start serving food in May after a major renovation, the restaurant launch had to be pushed back because of delays with the kitchen hood, Cook said.
“It has taken forever,” she said, explaining that supply chain shortages lead to a 9-month delay in the delivery of the hood.
Cook was working the grill on opening day and plans to be in there regularly preparing breads and other items using family recipes
“A lot of people worked really hard on this. I don’t do anything by myself. I have a vision and I have a great team,” she said.
Slipping out of the kitchen to greet customers, Cook welcomed old friends and new faces warmly, thanking them for stopping by.
Now open Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., the restaurant will specialize in simple, nutritious food, Cook said.
“I’m so super excited. We’re going to have a mix of farm to table foods,” she said, noting that chicken, tuna and egg salads will be made in house, as will the salads and nourish bowls, which are loaded with vegetables, protein, and a starch and topped with a drizzle curated to blend the flavors together. A chef salad and a variety of hoagies are offered with fresh deli meat, she said, noting that she plans to use locally sourced hamburger and sausage. Cook plans to add additional menu items, including more salads, in the coming weeks.
“We’re trying to lean more toward fresher food,” she said, noting that the restaurant will serve breakfast and lunch and plans to offer items like granola grab bags and bento boxes to folks exploring the area. Currently, sausage and bacon breakfast sandwiches are available.
Poppy’s will lean into bountiful crops, using whatever is in season to serve fresh, homemade soups like tomato basil, squash chowder, and pumpkin, Cook said, adding that she will be making bread fresh daily, as well as sweet treats like cookies, cinnamon rolls, and other desserts.
The restaurant has counter service as well as grab and go pre-packaged items and offers wifi and charging stations, she said.
A small retail area in the restaurant sells "Products with a Purpose," she said, noting that these products provide financial support to various organizations locally and throughout the United states to help with issues like environmental preservation, domestic violence, homelessness, hunger, animal rescue, charitable health organizations, and other programs geared toward helping those in need.
And customers can also purchase a meal, for any amount, to be donated to someone in need. Cook has set up a "giving board" where receipts for purchased meals are posted to be used to feed the hungry. She said two meals, with a cash value of $25, were purchased on opening day.
Poppy’s Place is located at 205 S. Royal Ave. in the former location of Donahue’s Florist. The name pays tribute to Jean Rudacille, owner of the flower shop for 23 years, and Cook’s father, John Rice.
“Jean served the community for years out of this location as a florist and gave with her heart back to the community she served,” Cook said. “And my Poppy, well, I’m partial. He is just one of a kind and the best man I’ve ever known so the name shows my love and honor to both.”
For more information, visit www.poppysplacefrontroyal.com.
This story originally ran in The Northern Virginia Daily.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.