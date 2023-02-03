NEW MARKET — A lack of participation in organizing major events was the main factor in the New Market Area Chamber of Commerce deciding to disband after 98 years of service, according to the chamber’s former president, Cathy Donald.
“Whenever we tried to host an event, we’d basically have about six people who would do everything,” Donald said on Thursday.
The non-profit chamber permanently closed on Tuesday. In a public announcement that day, chamber officials said the chamber’s board “spent a great deal of time in conversation and came to the unanimous conclusion that the New Market Chamber has served us well for nearly 100 years but it is time for a change.
“We want to assure you that we have not taken this decision lightly and will forever be appreciative of the many who have supported us for all those 98 years in various capacities.”
Donald said the chamber had more than 50 members when it closed for good.
“Before COVID, we had more than 70,” said Donald, who owns the Valley Sports Connection sporting goods store in New Market.
While the chamber is now disbanded, some major annual events it had spearheaded over the years will continue to take place.
Before the chamber board made its final decision to close, it had a meeting with Amber Smoot, events and marketing director for the town of New Market, Donald said.
The town will take over running the Fall Festival in September, as well as the Summer Block Party held each July, Donald said.
Also, “With the chamber closing, which was a very hard decision for them, and sad, we’re trying to make a positive transition by inviting the chamber members to our Our Town Enhancement Committee,” Smoot said on Thursday.
She said the enhancement committee aligns with the Virginia Main Street Program, focuses on downtown businesses and promotes endeavors such as the “shop local” initiative.
The town also will see to the continuation of the Merchants Committee, which had been a chamber committee.
“This group has helped do a lot of the events for the small businesses in town,” Smoot said. “There are a lot of people who put in a lot of work over 98 years with the chamber. We’re trying to make it a positive transition.”
Donald said that for about the past eight years, the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation had let the chamber use space at the front of the Foundation’s building at 9386 S. Congress St. for the chamber office.
In their public announcement on Tuesday, chamber officials said they continue to monitor the chamber’s email. Anyone who has questions or needs to contact someone about a chamber matter is asked to send an email to nmchambr@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.