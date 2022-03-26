The New Market Town Council discussed updates to the Capital Improvement Plan for fiscal years 2023-2027 at its meeting Monday night.
The following are significant projects planned:
Water improvement project including a 500,000-gallon water tower/tank
East Lee Highway sidewalk (tentative in FY23)
Public works maintenance shop
Water and sewer improvements
Equipment replacement
Town park improvements
The planning of projects and renovations at the community center building
After reviewing the updates made for the CIP, the town council voted to approve the recommended 2023-2027 CIP.
The town council also voted to allow Town Manager J. Todd Walters to apply for a $50,000 planning grant from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. If awarded, the grant would be used for the New Market Community Center planning project, which consists of potential renovations to the building. Walters explained that the building has been around for a long time and “it’s got some age to it and it needs some updating.”
Although the grant application process doesn’t start until April 1, Walters wants to get started on the application sooner so it can be submitted as quickly as possible. Once the application is submitted, a decision whether the town is awarded the grant will take about 30 days.
“This is a pretty competitive grant and we’re hoping we get it,” Walters said. “Probably won’t get a decision until May.”
Also at the meeting, Events and Marketing Director Amber Smoot announced that special guest speakers will attend Shenandoah County’s 250th Birthday Bash event this Saturday. Some guests will include Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears, Rep. Ben Cline, Virginia Speaker of the House Todd Gilbert, and state Sen. Mark Obenshain.
Shenandoah County’s Birthday Bash event will take place at the Virginia Museum of the Civil War from 6 to 8 p.m. today.
