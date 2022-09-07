A local business owner is betting big on a bagel brand with a 30-year legacy in Harrisonburg.
Angela “Angie” Dean, of McGaheysville, bought the small chain from the original owners — the Jerlinski family — taking over on Jan. 1, 2020.
After guiding Mr. J’s Bagels and Deli through the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dean said she’s planning to expand the business big time to multiple locations, starting with increased wholesale business, an ongoing expansion of the original Mr. J’s on East Market Street and an August purchase of a new location for a Mr. J’s Express near downtown Elkton.
Mr. J’s Bagels and Deli was founded in 1990 by the Jerlinski family. Natives of New Jersey, Dean said the family wanted to bring New York-style bagels from their hometown to the Valley when they realized there was no good bagel place in Harrisonburg.
Dean, who joined Mr. J’s in 2001 as a general manager of one of its locations, became operations manager for the entire business, which has three locations throughout Harrisonburg, around 2015, she said, a role she held until buying the business two and a half years ago.
“The hours stuck and they were just great people to work for and I never left,” Dean said.
Forced to focus on staying salient and keeping employees during the COVID-19 shutdown, Dean said she knew she wanted to bring Mr. J’s Bagels to more people in the area, beginning with wholesale clients.
Dean said bagels are capital-intensive to make, requiring expensive equipment, including a specialized bagel-making machine and a bagel oven. They’re also difficult to get “right” in terms of flavor and texture, she said.
Right now, Mr. J’s makes all its bagels — nearly 10,000 each day — at its location on Virginia Avenue in the Harmony Hills Shopping Center, Dean said.
Dean said Mr. J’s Bagels sends 1,200 bagels to James Madison University, one of its wholesale clients, each day. Other Mr. J’s wholesale accounts where it sends fresh bagels are The Bagel Shack, which opened this year in the Village of the Valley shopping center in Elkton, and The By & By, a Staunton café.
Mr. J’s also recently added the University of Virginia as a wholesale bagel client, Dean said.
In June, Mr. J’s announced it’s expanding its East Market Street location after purchasing an adjacent space, which was formerly Bravo Italian Restaurant.
“This is the busiest location, and it has the least seating,” Dean said. “So that kind of doesn’t work. You’re really close to your neighbor, and I want to expand that out.”
As of Aug. 30, Dean said Mr. J’s was awaiting permits to begin renovating the space. Mr. J’s will add approximately 70 seats to the restaurant, a bathroom and an exit to improve restaurant flow, Dean said.
“I think it will encourage people to come and hang out more, where we’re a little more geared to to-go at this point and we want to create that warmer option,” Dean said.
The expansion also comes with a new bagel-making machine for the U.S. 33 spot, which will allow the store to make its own bagels and supply the Mr. J’s Express in Elkton, which she said will be its own entity.
Located at 100 Shenandoah Ave. in Elkton, the standalone restaurant is located behind C & S Diner, Dean said. Dean said the location is “perfect” for the business because the facade worked well for Mr. J’s, it contains warehouse space that can be easily made into a restaurant and it’s within walking distance of Elkton Brewing Co., which it will collaborate with, Dean said.
“It’s literally perfect. It’s the location of it, the size of it,” Dean said. “We’re able to make it into a restaurant fairly easily because the front part is completely finished. The other part was a warehouse, which ironically works out well too.”
A “kitchen-forward” concept, Mr. J’s Express will offer different food in the evenings on weekends to appeal to the crowd at Elkton Brewing Co., a brewery on Fifth Street.
“The town is excited about the announcement of Mr. J’s to open in downtown Elkton and provide even more dining opportunities,” said Joshua Gooden, mayor of Elkton, in a statement.
Dean said she’s still working out exactly what the menu will be but said it’ll still feature Mr. J’s bagels.
“It’s going to have a different twist than these core stores,” Dean said. “I’ll be doing some different foods in the evening time Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights to appeal to people at the brewery when they can’t get a food truck.”
Dean said she looks to continue expanding Mr. J’s with even more locations. No locations have been nailed down yet, but possibly Luray and Stanley.
“We’re definitely looking to do that. We’re looking at some other locations,” Dean said. “Elkton is the first step. I think there’s a need and I feel that I can grab new clientele, whether it’s off of Massanutten Mountain, that they happening to be vacation and they don’t want to come all the way to Harrisonburg.”
Dean said she believes in the brand enough to expand, because she thinks Mr. J’s makes the best bagels in the area.
“I want to expand it but not too quickly,” Dean said. “I want it to be that same bagel that when you were 5 years old and you came in here because your parents brought you, it tastes the same.”
