Elizabeth Eby, a recent graduate of EMU's Center for Justice and Peace-building, is taking the leap from private journaling and creative writing into sharing her first play with public audiences.
Titled "Sitting With Your Thoughts," the 30-minute, three-person play tells a deeply personal, and thoroughly researched, story of both the struggles, hope and potential healing around mental health and loneliness. The play features familiar moments and thought patterns, with some surprises, pathos and even laughs, with practical tools and modes of thinking to challenge some of the darker moments people can experience.
Performed by just three actors, the play is vague in its character descriptions but hyper-focused in its storytelling while presenting a struggle many in society face. Andrew Stoltzfus plays Person, Holly Hanks Wanta is Voice and Makayla Baker-Paxton is Room-Mate.
Eby, 22, began working on the play last fall as she prepared to graduate from an MA program at Eastern Mennonite University’s Center for Justice and Peace-building, with hope for a creative career inspired by her strong beliefs about the potential for change in communities.
"Part of my vision, however, I continue to do this, I want to incorporate some of the things I learned in graduate and undergraduate, to make art that is more easily consumable than reading 18th-century political philosophers,” said Eby. "I want people to go away with resources and tools when they come across things in their life that are difficult on a personal or community level.”
Committing to public performance for the first time can be nerve-racking, and choosing to take on this project during graduation year added another level of nerves for Eby. According to Eby, none of the work would have been possible without the support of Asbury United Methodist Church, where she works with youth attendees, or Court Square Theater, where she undertook an internship as a student.
Some of her uncertainty of premiering a new work was assuaged however at a recent private showing of the play at the Global Mennonite Peace-building Conference and Festival hosted at Eastern Mennonite University where the audience reception turned feelings of trepidation into excitement for the aspiring playwright.
"I write and I journal. I've written creatively in the past but never for anyone to see it,” said Eby. “Now after going through the process of a dress rehearsal and having some of my friends come and see it and at the first performance having others come and see it and saying that it touched them in some kind of way, I was like ‘Oh this isn't just my own thoughts.' Coming to the realization that I do have something to offer that other people can connect with makes me a lot more excited to keep doing it."
For the performances at Asbury United Methodist Church and Court Square Theater, tickets are available at the door by donation, with all proceeds going to benefit Harrisonburg's Community Counseling Center, a private not-for-profit organization that provides affordable counseling services to residents of the Shenandoah Valley. With a range of services from family therapy, individual counseling, and couples counseling, among others, the center relies on donations to serve as many in need as possible.
Additionally, Harrisonburg and Rockingham Community Services Board will be present at the performances with resources for audience members around all of their services, information and guidance for those seeking support.
Each performance will feature a post-show talkback with cast members, writer and director Elizabeth Eby, plus members of the Community Counseling Center and Rockingham Community Services Board teams.
As "Sitting With Your Thoughts" prepares for its first public performances, Eby is already thinking about the next work she would like to bring to the public, always with a focus on art that will improve communities.
"One thing that is very important to me, which at some point I’d like to write something about, is thinking about polarization, just how we can communicate with people that have differences from us. That's another passion area of mine,” she said, “assuming that because someone is associated with a particular perspective that they come with all of the most extreme of that perspective rather than humanizing them as a person who might not have views that fit within a certain box that we have created for them.”
Citing empathy as the core value that Eby would like to explore in her work, and be of help growing in the community, this young playwright wants to combine her artistic skill and profound social philosophy.
On why audiences should experience "Sitting With Your Thoughts," Eby referred to the key message she wanted to convey.
"There is something good in you that wants you to keep going," she explained.
"Sitting With Your Thoughts" can be seen at Asbury United Methodist Church, 205 S. Main St. Harrisonburg, VA 22801 on July 7 at 6 p.m. and Sunday, July 9, at 3 p.m. A third performance will take place at Court Square Theater on July 12 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are by donation and available at the door.
