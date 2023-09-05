A potential new policy covering interactions, communications and professional boundaries between staff and students was introduced at the Harrisonburg City School Board meeting Tuesday night.
The proposed guidelines, Policy 681, detail physical and emotional boundaries for students and staff, as well as electronic communication and transportation.
The new policy stemmed from requests from principals and human resources staff as a way of providing clarity for appropriate boundaries in the electronic age, Kelly Lineweaver, coordinator of policy and communication, said.
Superintendent Michael Richards said large school divisions have similar policies and that the policy wasn’t prompted by staff members doing anything wrong.
“This is prompted by the fact that we’re a growing school division … so consistency is very important when it comes to this sort of thing so that staff members will feel more comfortable knowing these are the rules,” Richards said.
The potential policy states that staff will not intrude on students' boundaries unless the intrusion is necessary to serve a legitimate purpose connected to the staff members’ jobs or an emergency situation.
Included in the potential policy is a list of boundary invasions, which “may include but are not limited to” kissing a student on the cheek, discussing details of a student’s romantic relationship unless the staff member is a mental health professional, being alone one-on-one in a student’s or staff member’s home without a guardian’s consent or presence.
For electronic communication, the policy states that the school board supports the use of technology to communicate for educational purposes and that electronically communicating with students on personal issues is prohibited.
The policy states that electronic communication between staff and students for educational purposes must be transparent and accessible to supervisors and guardians, and staff members should never have one-on-one text communication with a student. The policy also states that staff members may not follow students on personal social media accounts and vice versa.
When transporting students, the proposed policy said staff members should only do so if they are approved drivers in a division vehicle and have permission from a guardian. In extenuating circumstances, a staff member can transport students in a personal vehicle, with another staff member present, with the permission of a guardian.
Board member Kristen Loflin questioned the transportation aspect of the policy, as a board member and parent who has transported students.
Lineweaver said transportation is “tricky” but important and noted that the policy makes a note of dual relationships with students, like a family friend.
As a new policy, Richards said the policy was an “early reading” and that changes could be made. Board member Tom Domonoske suggested having a feedback process for the policy because the policy regulates a large number of potential interactions.
The board agreed that a feedback process would be put in place, with the logistics for the process to be determined.
