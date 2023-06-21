FISHERSVILLE — A new private school in Fishersville will be open for students this fall.
Augusta Christian Academy will have its official ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, June 23, at 11 a.m. at 36 Parkway Lane, Fishersville, the school announced in a press release.
Board of trustee members, donors, teachers and staff will celebrate the completion of the building, the press release stated.
ACA will open the doors to its first set of students on August 23. ACA has been a planned project of Crossroads Baptist Church for many years. The plans were put into action starting in January 2023 with Vanessa Mundie, executive director, leading the charge. ACA will provide a christian focused education to pre-k age 3 through 8th grade students, the first year. While the Augusta County area has several private schools, many of them have wait lists, and ACA will hopefully fill a gap for families looking for alternatives, the press release stated.
“At ACA we believe in helping students feel challenged, successful, held to high expectations, and supported to reach their maximum potential,” the school said in the press release.
