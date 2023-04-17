Woodstock Gardens is going native this spring. The garden center is one of three across the state piloting a Virginia Department of Forestry program offering significant discounts to customers who buy and plant native trees and shrubs, said retail manager John Fogle.
Through the end of June, the newly launched Throwing Shade VA program allows residents to receive a discount of up to 50 percent off a native tree or shrub in an effort to encourage increased planting of native species for their many environmental and ecological benefits.
“Native basically means these are plants that would have naturally grown in our environment,” Fogle said. “A lot of them are native to the East Coast growing region. Over the years, a lot of garden centers have promoted a lot of non-native species that we’ve found to have significant drawbacks.”
Molly O’Liddy, urban and community forestry partnership coordinator for the Virginia Department of Forestry explained, “Native trees and shrubs provide food and habitat for wildlife in Virginia, especially pollinators, that outweigh the benefits of non-native, ornamental species. They are evolved to our ecosystem, more adapted to the environment, and more likely to thrive. If you want to plant for biodiversity in Virginia, native species are the way to go.”
Environmentally speaking, native species require less maintenance and resources, she said, noting that it’s rare for them to need fertilizer or continued watering once they are established. Additionally, native trees and shrubs improve water quality by filtering out pollutants, storing harmful greenhouse gasses and reducing erosion, she said.
Native trees and shrubs also maintain their own space, O’Liddy said.
“Some non-native plants end up being invasive and taking over a landscape and replacing native species,” added Delaney Long, urban and community forestry project coordinator. “It’s never good to have one species take over. Diversity in the landscape is important.”
The state forestry department has curated a list of plants eligible for the discount program. When purchasing, customers must scan the QR code on the plant’s tag with their phone, answer a few questions about where the tree or shrub will be installed, and show at checkout that they have entered that information to receive a $25 discount on all plants with a retail value of $50 or more, O’Liddy said.
“Everything is confidential, basic information. It’s like signing up for a rewards card,” she said, noting that participants will not receive email notifications. “It’s simply for us to monitor the program and also reimburse the nurseries for participating in the program.”
Data collected will be used to help the department track how many trees are being added to the landscape and where, O’Liddy said. And, while the location of newly planted native species will help the department track water quality improvement goals and allocate funding for additional planting projects across Virginia, the program was also created with economic inclusivity in mind.
“Yes, we do want to measure water quality goals, and we wanted to create a program where it lowers the barrier of entry for folks looking to purchase a tree and maybe it’s a little bit out of their price range,” O’Liddy said. “We wanted to give a significant enough discount where people who didn’t think they could purchase a tree before could participate in this program. We all love trees. Trees are a happy subject. We want to spread education on the importance of native trees in our environment in Virginia.”
Added Long, “We also wanted to educate the public on how native trees can meet all landscaping needs because there’s something for everybody.”
“It’s a wonderful program,” said Fogle, who learned about the opportunity late last summer and applied to participate in February. “I thought it would be a great thing for the community. I wanted to be part of the pilot program to get it going.”
Woodstock Gardens is well stocked with native trees and shrubs, Fogle said, noting that the list of approved plants is quite long and includes large, medium, and small trees as well as shrubs. In addition to Woodstock Gardens, Burke Nursery and Garden Center in Burke and Coastal Landscapes and Nursery in Virginia Beach are participating in the pilot program. Each participating nursery will be able to direct customers to their stock of eligible plants, O’Liddy said.
“We’re really excited to work with the three nurseries that are going to be our partners,” O’Liddy said. “The fact that they're in different parts of the state as well will give us a good measure of how successful this program could be statewide.”
Virginia forestry department officials will rely heavily on feedback from participating nurseries to assess interest and reassess the budget for the project. If all goes well, the program will open for nurseries statewide to apply to participate, said O’Liddy and Long.
At Woodstock Gardens, located at 1175 South Hisey Ave. in Woodstock, Fogle intends to highlight the program with an Earth Day event on April 22 with growers of native plants, and representatives of the Virginia Department of Forestry and the Shenandoah County Beekeepers on hand.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.