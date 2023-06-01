ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — Larry Shifflett was officially hired as the new Rockingham County Public Schools superintendent May 26, with a contract that lays out a three-year term and an increase in the salary for the position.
Shifflett’s three-year contract starts July 1 and ends June 30, 2026. The current RCPS superintendent Oskar Scheikl started as the RCPS superintendent in 2017 with a three-year contract, which was later extended for another four years in 2019 — taking his entire tenure as superintendent to seven years.
The superintendent and school board will attempt, as a courtesy, to discuss the position and contract extension for Shifflett no later than June 30, 2026, according to the contract.
Shifflett’s annual base pay starts at $178,000 — $21,000 more than Scheikl’s base pay of $157,000. The contract doesn’t include any yearly increases but will increase automatically with any adjustment to salary increases for instructional personnel.
Shifflett will also be provided with a smartphone, laptop and tablet, and other expenses at the school board’s expense.
According to the contract, the superintendent and school board will meet no later than August 1 to discuss on process and procedures of how the two entities will communicate and work together. At Friday’s meeting announcing the new superintendent, Shifflett said that in the early summer the group will have a retreat to discuss how to work together.
Shifflett, who is the current assistant superintendent of innovation and learning, was chosen as superintendent after a nationwide search conducted by the consulting firm BWP & Associates. The cost for the firm's expenses in helping to hire Shifflet was $24,726.21. The firm also worked with the board in 2017 to hire Scheikl as the superintendent. The firm's expenses to help hire Scheikl at that time was around $17,000.
Shifflett started as a social studies teacher at Wilbur S. Pence Middle School in 1997 and served as the principal of South River Elementary from 2007–14. He’s served as the assistant superintendent of innovation and learning since 2014.
