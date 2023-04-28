At 10 a.m. Thursday, April 27, Rite Aid located at 200 Augusta Ave. opened its doors to the public after eight weeks of planning and construction.
Betty Jean Bocchino-O’Shea wore a smile on her face and gripped a pair of scissors in her hand as she cut the ribbon across the entrance to the brand new drugstore. Cookies baked by Bocchino-O’Shea herself were piled high on the counter, and Lynn’s Florist based out of Staunton decorated the outdoor pillars with blue and green balloons for the occasion.
“We are your community pharmacy,” announced Bocchino-O’Shea.
Last year, Rite Aid started a pilot program building small-scale community pharmacies to serve rural areas that were deemed “pharmacy deserts.” The Grottoes branch is only the fourth of its kind with others already having been constructed in Craigsville, Greenville and Scotsville Virginia. One in ten Americans live in more than five miles from a pharmacy of any kind. The pilot program hopes to make health services more accessible to small communities with limited access to resources.
This Rite Aid will provide Grottoes residents and citizens of the surrounding communities with an array of over the counter medications, vaccinations and wellness care in addition to walk in and drive through fulfillment of prescriptions.
Bocchino-O’Shea will be serving as manager of the new pharmacy. She had been a local pharmacist in Verona before transitioning to a corporate position, but altogether has more than 20 years of experience as a community pharmacist.
“I’m excited to be in a small community setting again and work one-on-one with my patients,” she stated. “They benefit from that type of relationship.”
By 10:15 a.m., the pharmacy had already seen its first customer.
In November 2021, a family owned pharmacy simply called The Grottoes Pharmacy closed its doors for good. Dianna Baker had worked there for 15 years.
“We had a lot of tears when we closed our place,” Baker said.
Many people in the community did not have access to transportation outside the town, so they depended on Baker and the other staff to provide for their medical needs. The construction of a Rite Aid is intended to fill those needs.
“I’m glad to see them come here,” remarked Baker. “I’ve been telling all [my old clients] about it, and I know a lot of other people will be glad too.”
For many years, the building served the town as a bank. After closing its doors, the building sat empty and on the market for more than a year. Last fall, Dana Neff, also a citizen of Grottoes, closed on the property. Her intentions for the building were to use it as a new studio for her small business, Heart and Soul Fitness. When Rite Aid approached them, Neff co-owns the property with another business partner, about leasing the building for a pharmacy, they naturally agreed.
“We want them to succeed,” Neff said. “There is a tremendous need for them in Grottoes, so we are thrilled that they are here. This will be a phenomenal opportunity for the town of Grottoes.”
Rite Aid in Grottoes will be open for service Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
They can be reached by phone during business hours at 540-249-4002.
