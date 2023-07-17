New State Education Laws Impact Bullying Notification, Threat Assessment Teams

Four new education laws went into effect across the Commonwealth on July 1, including lowering the amount of time schools have to notify families about bullying incidents on campus and increasing the duties of university threat assessment teams. Here’s how local schools will be impacted:
Bullying notifications
Schools will now be required to notify parents within 24 hours if an alleged bullying incident occurs. Changes to the law lowered the time schools have to inform parents from five school days to within 24 hours of learning of the incident.
Doug Alderfer, the Rockingham County assistant superintendent of leadership and administration, said the changes to the law will be interesting for Rockingham County Public Schools not because of the new timeline but because of the definition of bullying.
“Bullying is kind of a hot topic issue, and the terminology is a bit ambiguous, right? So there is a definition in our policy, but even that definition is up to interpretation,” Alderfer said. “So what one person maybe would consider to be a bullying situation, another person would consider maybe just an interpersonal conflict between two individuals.”
Alderfer said the school division will be working this summer to prepare guidance for teachers and administrators on how bullying is defined and in which situations parents need to be contacted.
Alderfer also said the school division typically didn’t wait five days to notify parents prior to the law change — parents were typically contacted within a day or two. The school division discusses bullying on a regular basis with teachers and students, Alderfer said, and ultimately, its leaders strive for a positive school culture.
“We take bullying, in particular, very seriously,” Alderfer said. “We also understand that sometimes there's going to be things that are said in schools that are inappropriate. We have to have a good systematic way of dealing with those. So we had some of that already in place. But this will be an opportunity for us to kind of refine that and just redouble our efforts.”
Harrisonburg City Public Schools Superintendent Michael Richards said every summer when laws go into effect, HCPS goes through a thorough review of all of the changes the General Assembly passed. This year, he said, the laws are helpful when it comes to student safety.
“It's always important for parents to know when their child has been bullied. That's very important,” Richards said. “I know it puts an additional responsibility on school divisions, but I think it's a good thing.”
Richards said the law leaves some gray areas, like with cyberbullying, which can be difficult for schools to monitor and react to.
Employee felony notification
State law enforcement agencies will now have to notify school systems if a school employee is arrested for a felony or Class 1 misdemeanor within 48 hours of the arrest, and school systems must designate an employee to receive the reports.
Alderfer said from his understanding, the law changes stemmed from a much larger school district losing a report that a teacher was arrested.
“They wanted to set up a system to be sure that that didn't happen. In a school division the size of ours, and kind of the way that we operate, it would be very difficult for that to happen here,” Alderfer said. “We have a very close relationship with law enforcement and with the Department of Social Services … we're in contact regularly about things that happen. And if they involve an employee, we will be made aware of those things.”
Alderfer said the chief human resource officer at RCPS will now be designated to receive calls through the official approach. Their name and contact information will be submitted to the state, Alderfer said.
Richards said the new law was important to keep school divisions informed about convictions in a timely manner. For HCPS, the position that will receive the reports is the chief operating officer.
“We really need to know, when there's been a conviction, a serious conviction against an employee who would be with our students. And so it's important that law enforcement and school divisions have this conduit of information,” Richards said. “We do need to be extra cautious when it comes to our children or students. And so I think it's, it's a good thing for the General Assembly to go ahead and specify that needs to be within 48 hours.”
Higher education threat assessment changes
Threat assessment teams at higher education institutions now have greater powers and duties, according to Richmond Sunlight.
The law states that once a university is aware that someone poses a “significant threat of violence,” the team must obtain criminal record history and health records. The team must also notify campus police, local law enforcement and the local Commonwealth’s Attorney within 24 hours of determining the person poses a threat.
The threat assessment team will also have to complete a minimum of eight hours of training within 12 months of appointment and two additional hours each year after. The Virginia Mercury reported in February that the law was a response to the shooting at the University of Virginia in November 2022.
A task force will also be convened, according to the law, by the Secretary of Education and Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security to determine the best policies and procedures for threat assessment teams. The task force will include representatives from the Attorney General’s Office, campus police departments, local law enforcement and mental health and student affairs professionals, among other representatives.
Ginny Cramer, the James Madison University associate director of communications and deputy spokesperson, said in an email statement that JMU “is developing structures and processes to comply with the new legal mandate” and will be participating in the task force. The report is expected no later than Dec. 1, 2023. Cramer said JMU will use the report to inform its work.
Brown v. Board scholarships
A new law extended eligibility for the Brown v. Board of Education Scholarship Program to descendants of people in Virginia jurisdictions where public schools were closed to avoid desegregation between 1954 and 1964.
Prior to the change, the scholarship program only applied to those who lived in the jurisdictions at the time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.