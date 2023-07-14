RICHMOND — Among a long list of new Virginia state laws that went into effect on July 1 is one that prohibits China or any "foreign adversary" from purchasing agricultural land in the Commonwealth.
House Bill 2325 was introduced by Robert Bloxom, Jr. — who served as chief patron of the bill.
It was officially enacted by the House of Delegates on April 12 and is summarized as one that, "prohibits any foreign adversary, as defined in the bill, from acquiring or transferring any interest in agricultural land, as defined in federal law, beginning January 1, 2023, and requires the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to compile a report annually with certain information regarding agricultural land that is under foreign ownership and submit such report to the Governor and General Assembly."
Dr. Jennifer Friedel — who teaches agricultural law at Virginia Tech — explained that Virginia is the 15th state in the nation to pass a bill that restricts the ownership of land with the intent to prevent foreign adversaries from obtaining and producing on it. Whether a foreign nation is considered an adversary or not is determined by the division of consumer protection. She added that the bill stems from the need to address national security concerns since new land isn't getting built anytime soon, so it is an important aspect of food security to limit who is in control of that land to domestic producers.
"Big picture, this bill is not going to affect current operations," Friedel said, "and it also won't affect foreign investment in operations. One potential positive impact it might have for Shenandoah Valley farmers is the idea of protecting land that is very valuable."
Friedel also pointed out that the bill encompasses both agriculture land in current production and land that is zoned for agriculture but not actively in use.
Senate Bill 1438 was introduced by Richard Stuart and reads identically to HB2325. The entire text for both SB1438 and HB2325 can be found online through Virginia's Legislative Information System.
