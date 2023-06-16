STRASBURG — House plant lovers have a new place to shop in downtown Strasburg.
TK’s Garden Supplies & House Plants — which sells unique house plants, soils, and gardening supplies — is now open in the former Pot Town Organics shop at 181 W. King St.
Owner Dawn “Trish” Kerns has always had a green thumb. But it wasn’t until she was looking for a new job after moving to Mt. Olive over three years ago that she ever considered that her passion for house plants could inspire her next venture.
“I was simply looking for a job,” Kerns said. “I stopped by Pot Town for a chat with Janet and next thing I knew, I was hired and I’ve been here ever since.”
Janet Heishman, who owned Pot Town Organics with her husband Ron, is well known around Strasburg and the Shenandoah Valley for her green thumb. Kerns said she is one of the most knowledgeable individuals she’s ever met when it comes to planting, growing, and all things horticultural.
In her early days at Pot Town, before it closed earlier this year, Kerns took in everything she could from Janet and Ron. She learned about plant deficiencies, the importance of proper soil, and how to care for uncommon plants.
“I find plants to be therapeutic, smoothing, and healthy,” Kerns said. “There’s nothing like walking into your home and being greeted by something so beautiful.”
It probably also helps that her favorite color is green.
Kerns, who has over 70 house plants in her home, can often be found caring for them rather than watching TV or doing housework.
“I get easily distracted because I’ll realize a plant needs to be repotted or it needs better sunlight,” she said. “I can spend the whole day rearranging or repotting.”
Realizing there was an opportunity, Kerns said she learned and absorbed as much as she could from the Heishmans. Kerns said they both remind her of walking-talking encyclopedias.
When Kerns learned that Pot Town would be closing its doors, she decided to take all the knowledge she had gleaned over the years and combine it with her love of houseplants.
“The key to successful growing, whether it’s a houseplant, vegetable or bush, is rich, healthy soil,” she said.
Kern said plants also need light, water, and air movement.
For plant lovers, this might seem obvious, but many first-time houseplant buyers don’t understand the importance of soil, Kerns said. She noted that during the pandemic, the interest in house plants increased dramatically and boosted their sales nationwide.
“I believe the interest in house plants has always been there,” she said. “But that being said, with everyone at home, and needing to stay inside so much, no wonder house plants boomed.”
TK’s offers a wide selection of house plants for sale; some of them look like they’ve walked right out of Netflix’s “Stranger Things” or a Dr. Seuss book. There’s even a plant that looks like Swiss cheese. Plants for sale include: succulents, which Kerns said are a nice addition to any home or office; starfish sansevieria, which are known for their fan-shaped leaves and are drought tolerant, meaning it only needs watering once every other week; and more common plants including the snake plant, Flaming Kathy, Baby Toes and Flame violets.
For anyone new to houseplants or who wasn’t blessed with a green thumb like Kerns, she suggests starting out simple.
“I would suggest a pothos or philodendron. They are very low maintenance and easy to grow and care for,” she said.
Kerns said she will only stock the best of the best of soils and fertilizers. She’s a firm believer that the plant’s health starts in the roots.
“Quality is important,” she said. “If not the most important.”
Kerns said the shop will also offer pots, and other items necessary for gardeners to maintain their indoor and outdoor gardens. Kerns is even growing a small selection of cuts for those who wish to watch the plant grow and transform.
One of the most exciting aspects of a house plant, Kerns said, is deciding where to place it or how to decorate with it.
“People don’t have to just place them in a pot on a shelf,” she said. “They can be creative. Turn it upside down. Place it in a pot with a face. Find a colorful pot that favors the plants’ colors. It really is so much fun.”
The shop is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on days when the sign is posted outside the building. On July 1, TK’s will be joined by Amy’s Lush & Local to create a one-stop shop for all things floral and house plant related. The location will also offer a co-op for local creatives to showcase and sell their items. More structured hours will be announced after the move.
This story originally ran in The Northern Virginia Daily.
