Joyce Nussbaum, the newly appointed director of senior services in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County for Valley Program for Aging Services, is the 2023 honoree of the James Madison University Excellence in Public Service Award.
The award is sponsored by JMU’s master of public administration program, a press release announced.
Nussbaum was nominated by VPAS executive director Jeri Schaff for providing a decade of high quality programs to encourage health and wellness for the older adults VPAS serves. These efforts have resulted in hundreds of individuals being educated about and encouraged to adopt healthy habits and have included many subjects, including self-management of chronic conditions, improving physical strength and balance, dementia, family caregiver support, encouraging self-care for caregivers, and education and resources to improve nutrition, the release explained.
During this time, Nussbaum has been privy to the needs of unserved and underserved individuals and communities. She has worked to meet those needs, the release stated.
“Joyce would have been considered a star, if she had only succeeded in her previous role as Programs Director,” said Schaff. “But the breadth and depth of her impact on the public health of our older neighbors has been extraordinary and worthy of recognition.”
Promoted to director of senior services in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County in April 2023, Nussbaum will now oversee all VPAS services available to older adults and caregivers in the region. These include both in-home and community based programming such as Meals on Wheels, senior transportation, case management and Medicare consultation.
Nussbaum received her award at JMU’s Public Service Reception held April 27 at the Hall of Presidents on the JMU campus. Since 2009, JMU has recognized over forty individuals employed in government or nonprofit organizations across the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia region and beyond for their excellence in public service.
To learn more about VPAS, visit vpas.info or call 540-615-5341.
