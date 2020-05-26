Harrisonburg City Council unanimously approved keeping the real estate tax rate at 86 cents per $100 of assessed value for fiscal year 2020-21 during Tuesday’s meeting.
Even without raising the real estate tax rate, revenues will be up for the city as some property values have gone up, resulting in a net 2.5% increase in assessments, according to an assessment review by the Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office at the beginning of the year. The increased values are expected to add $929,000 to city coffers during fiscal year 2020-21, according to city documents.
City Manager Eric Campbell recommended there be no new tax hikes when he presented the city’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2020-21 in mid-April.
The city’s $281 million budget was approved for the second time on Tuesday and includes no new tax increases.
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought economic disruption to city revenues and households.
The city and county lost about 10% of local jobs between February and April, according to the most recent data available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
At the beginning of May, the city announced it would have to lay off most of its part-time staff due to an estimated revenue loss of $4 million this fiscal year, which ends June 30.
“Saying this has been an unusual budget year is an understatement, but we got this one over the finish line,” Campbell said at Tuesday’s meeting.
When Campbell first presented the proposed budget to council, he said that it would have to be soon amended to keep pace with the constant changes resulting from revenue shortfalls due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is my plan to bring to [City Council] the first meeting in June the first set of amendments to the adopted 2020-21 budget and we will lay out our estimates for revenues on the budget and what changes we think need to be made to stay in balance so to begin the fiscal year on July 1,” Campbell said.
In another unanimous vote, City Council approved the sale of a 1,310-square-foot part of the Harrisonburg Public Safety Building property at 101 N. Main St. to Kavanaugh LLC.
Kavanaugh LLC plans to renovate Loewner Apartments, which is just north of the public safety site, but needs some of the space from the public safety property to meet the Virginia Uniform Statewide Building Code, according to city documents.
In a third unanimous move, council approved the Community Development Block Grant 2020 Annual Action Plan, 2017-2022 Consolidated Plan Amendment and an amendment for the Citizen Participation Plan.
At the end of the meeting, many city residents called in to voice a variety of concerns related to COVID-19.
Some of the major points that were repeated by residents were for councilors to petition Gov. Ralph Northam to delay the Phase One reopening in Harrisonburg, due to the number of cases, until the situation is more in hand and until more protections are available for workers at restaurants and other industries.
Due to the number of cases in Northern Virginia, it was not included in the Phase One reopening. Richmond also has not joined the rest of the state for the Phase One reopening after Mayor Levar Stoney requested that Richmond be exempt due to the COVID-19 situation in the city.
Other residents also asked for mass testing of city poultry workers similar to what has been done at two poultry plants in Accomack County, where 3,100 workers were tested and so far 18% have returned presumed positive for COVID-19.
In addition, residents asked council for protection of whistleblowers of misconduct or a lack of COVID-19 protections at poultry plants.
It is illegal for companies to retaliate against workers who complain about working conditions, but some poultry workers who have spoken about the COVID-19 protections at plants have declined to go on the record with the Daily News-Record out of fear of retaliation.
“We know that we have an issue with the poultry plants” Mayor Deanna Reed said.
Reed said council has been working to try and get more information about conditions inside the plants.
“Please don’t think we’re not doing anything because that’s not true,” Reed said.
In event news, council voted to delay the July 4 fireworks display due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The city partners with the Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance for the event. HDR also agreed that the display should be set for a later date this year, according to a Tuesday night email from Michael Parks, the city spokesman.
Councilman George Hirschmann floated the idea of setting off the fireworks on Labor Day, a move that Reed and Councilman Chris Jones both indicated interest in.
