No criminal charges will be issued to the officers involved in a Sunday evening shooting at Walmart on Burgess Road, according to a press release from Marsha Garst, Commonwealth's Attorney of Rockingham and the City of Harrisonburg.
Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Culpeper Field Office investigated the shooting that happened on Sunday at about 8 p.m. in the superstore.
On Sunday around 8 p.m., police responded to a 911 call about a man acting erratically and brandishing a knife in the store, a Sunday statement from VSP sergeant Brent Coffey said.
According to the Wednesday evening statement from Garst, investigators reviewed store footage, which showed Brandon Mills, a 35-year-old from Rockingham, hold a large, fixed-blade knife up to a cashier's neck.
When police arrived, Garst's statement said Mills charged at a Harrisonburg Police Department officer with the knife pointed at them.
According to Garst's statement, Mills was "within less than arms reach," of the HPD officer when the Sheriff's deputy opened fire on Mills. Mills was transported to Sentara RMH and later died, according to Coffey's statement.
"After an extensive review of all the evidence provided by the Virginia State Police, who conducted an independent investigation of the case, including the complete video of officers' body worn cameras, store video, and the review of eye-witness statements, I have determined that no criminal charges will be placed against the officers involved and the use of force was justified in this instance," Garst said in the statement.
